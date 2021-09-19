Mount Shasta-curious? These homes are on the market

(Mount Shasta, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mount Shasta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4608 Siskiyou Ave, Dunsmuir, 96025 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,909 Square Feet | Built in None

This Fully-Furnished newer home with modern custom finishes, is set in the beautiful Mountain Estates community of Dunsmuir CA! Take in the breathtaking views of the Bradley Mountain Range from the Hot Tub, on the deck of this meticulously maintained home with hardwood floors throughout. A lush canopy of Pine Trees contribute to the cool, calm and tranquil feeling that this home provides. Inside, you will find a Custom Kitchen with ample counter space, upscale fixtures and stainless steel appliances. In addition to 2 generously sized bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, this home boasts a professional grade recording studio! Completely sound proofed and designed by a professional sound engineer. The Charming historic train town of Dunsmuir CA is sure to offer a breathtaking escape from city living, approx 4 hours drive from Sacramento and The Bay Area, 20 minute drive from Mt Shasta Ski Resort, 25 Min from Shasta Lake, and 10 Minutes from Siskiyou Lake. Enjoy world-class fly fishing on the Upper Sacramento River which runs through the town. Additionally within walking distance are hiking trails along the Sacramento River as well as Hedge Creek Falls!

4834 Siskiyou Ave., Dunsmuir, 96025 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,084 Square Feet | Built in None

INVESTOR’S SPECIAL! This pleasant 2BR, 1BA fixer has been slightly neglected over the years, and needs of a little love, vision, and sweat equity to expose its full potential and shine once again. Would make great first-time residence, or rental property. Two levels, and just under 1100 sf, with a bedroom, den, and utility room downstairs, and bedroom, living room, kitchen, dining, pantry, and bathroom upstairs. The carpet needs to go, but the hardwood floors in the kitchen can stay all day. Detached 1-car garage, side deck, and sloping 0.16 acre lot with terraced areas. Due to wood stove single heat source, and overall condition, may require cash deal, hard-money, or private financing, but check with your lender’s Conventional loan guidelines.

812 Remour Lane, Mt Shasta, 96067 2 Beds 1 Bath | $458,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,285 Square Feet | Built in None

9-acre Horse Property just 3 mi. from Mt. Shasta City and near I-5. Pastures, meadows, woods and forested area, numerous spaces to expand and build your dream home! Perfect starter ranch for self-sufficient living including gardens, stables and paddocks, large chicken coop, camping cabin, pastures, woods, a forested area w/ a continuous supply of your own firewood, and a private well! Property is adjacent to a large, forested area above the Sacramento River, and trails leading to Mt Shasta and nearby Lake Siskiyou, Castle Lake, Ski Park and outdoor adventures of all kinds. The vintage farmhouse, 2-bedrooms plus attic loft, has been restored w/metal roof, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, and entry area w/skylights. Large Master Bedroom or Den space. High ceilings, classic overhead beams, traditional Craftsman colors & moldings using period details & plenty of old-world charm! Enjoy a plethora of wildlife in your yard, including many types of bird species and deer, and make this home your perfect haven from the world.

230 S Washington, Mt Shasta, 96067 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,697 Square Feet | Built in None

Move-In Ready in Mt Shasta City! Gorgeous cedar home, 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, with walk to restaurants, shops, parks & schools location. Open concept with vaulted ceilings, curved archways, french doors, cozy wood burning stove and lovely light filled spaces. Kitchen designed for cooking & entertaining, with plenty of storage & countertop space surrounded by subway tile. Stainless steel propane range, hood, refrigerator & dishwasher. Built-in work space, large utility room and attached garage with tons of cabinets to store all your gear. Versatile floor-plan with master ensuite and guest 1/2 bathroom on the main floor and two additional bedrooms & full bathroom upstairs. Beautiful foliage & trees provides so much privacy for an in-town location. House faces west and has sunset view towards the Eddies. The backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining and relaxing, new concrete patios & sidewalks, a gazebo and electric for hot-tub is already in! Quick close possible...This one won't last...

