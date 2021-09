Cory Henry wants you to tell everybody about their new album Best of Me. Teasing the crowd last night he asked “how many bodies?” To which they joyfully shouted back: “everybody!” With the outpouring of enthusiasm that the audience expressed, there’s no doubt that everyone in the crowd will be playing it for their mother, brother, father, sister, cousin, and friend as Henry instructed. Released only a few hours before the band took Marina stage, they played all new music which instantly became fan favorites.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO