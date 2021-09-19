CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, KY

Take a look at these homes on the Williamstown market now

Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 4 days ago

(Williamstown, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Williamstown. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

123 Ashley Drive, Dry Ridge, 41035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $197,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in None

New Construction 3 bedroom 2 bath bi-level home. In a rural subdivision with no HOA. Photo rendering actual home may style may change

For open house information, contact James Morris, The Realty Place at 859-393-6282

225 Denny Road, Corinth, 41010

3 Beds 3 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,375 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This home has it all; lots of space, beautiful surroundings with wide open space and storage! 225 Denny Road is nestled in a scenic area with 3.94 acres and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, bonus room, sun room, 2375 of living space and 2500 square feet of storage in pole barn behind home. You can spread out with living space that offers a living room, family room and a sunroom. Make an appointment to see this gem today!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Herrington, Bluegrass Sotheby's International Realty at 859-268-0099

125 Lynwood Drive, Williamstown, 41097

4 Beds 4 Baths | $870,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,200 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Welcome Home To Luxury*This Gem Is A One-Of-A-Kind 2 Story With Over 7,000 Square Foot Of Living Space*As Soon As You Enter Prepare To Be Amazed By The 18 Ft Ceiling Grand Foyer, Beautiful Wood Floors & Breathtaking Chandelier*This Home Offers A 2 Year Old Deck Built To Enjoy The 7.84 Acres Of Wooded Scenery*Astonishing Sunroom Offering 14 Large Windows, 41'' Convection & Biscuit Oven, Custom Cabinetry, Finished Basement With Walkout, A 3 Car Garage Plus An Additional 1 Car Garage In Basement*What More Can You Ask For?

For open house information, contact Jennifer Vories, Keller Williams Realty Services at 859-240-0727

18 Ellen Kay Drive, Dry Ridge, 41035

3 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautiful ranch style home located on one of the most desirable streets in Dry Ridge. Come enjoy life in a quite neighborhood close to everything this quaint city has to offer. With easy access to I-75 North and South, you are close to everything that Northern and Central Ky. has to offer. Located less than 9 minutes to the Ark Encounter, this home would make a great Airbnb. This three bedroom. three full bath home also has an above ground pool located in the backyard.You are close to the various restaurants that Dry Ridge and Williamstown both offer, as well as the entertainment venues that continue to open up. With 2 supermarkets located nearby, and numerous other shopping options, your never far from finding what you need. This is a quiet street with larger lots that you don't find in newer subdivisions. Traffic is at a minimum, and with great neighbors, life is simpler living on Ellen Kay Drive. Come check out this unique home today before it's gone.

For open house information, contact Dennis Kenner, RE/MAX Creative Realty at 502-570-5800

