Take a look at these homes on the market in Bad Axe

(Bad Axe, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bad Axe than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6352 S Ubly Road, Ubly, 48475 5 Beds 5 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,440 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Quality custom built, like new, 5 bed, 4 1/2 bath home on 4 acres. Open floor plan, First floor master bedroom, with His & hers walk-in closets with full shower. double sinks & tub, gorgeous hardwoods, library, mudroom/pantry, huge 1st floor laundry room, 2-story great room open to upper balconies, huge stone gas fireplace, full back of the house glass window-walls overlooking patio & yard, large custom kitchen, appliances stay, huge dining room, 4+ additional huge bedrooms, one with private bath, huge bonus room and walk in attics for storage, full finished daylight windowed basement with huge bar/kitchen, barber room-hobby room, family room, rec room, basement walks up to huge 36 x 31 heated finished garage. Two outbuildings w/ 220 and concrete floors. 90 x 60 and 30 x 40. House is in perfect move-in-condition! Additional 148 acres available for a total package price of $1,100,000. Land will not be sold separately or before home is. May be willing to sell completely furnished.

9524 Crescent Beach Road, Caseville, 48755 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1950

A beautiful, secluded sandy beach & a cozy cabin in the woods! This is a rare opportunity to own over an acre of property on Sand Point’s very best stretch of sandy beach. Nestled in the woods, far off the road, this extremely charming three-bedroom, two-bath cottage awaits. Original knotty pine, exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, a real wood-burning fireplace, warm wood floors, & a large sunroom that overlooks the lake. A true authentic up North cabin on a gorgeous beach! Updated enough to afford you all the modern amenities, but not so much as to ruin the aesthetics. Recently painted exterior, new appliances, a whole house generator, new hvac system, hot water heater, & fresh landscaping. Basement with a bathroom hookup, & there is an unattached garage. With 100’ of prime lakefront and 550’ of depth, you can love the cottage as is, or decide to add your own dream home- the possibilities are endless! There aren’t many of these left, and they aren’t making any more or them!***BATVAI

9862 N Shore Dr, Pigeon, 48755 5 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | 6,250 Square Feet | Built in 1972

SAND POINT BEAUTY! If you're looking for the perfect LAKEFRONT home on Saginaw Bay, that also comes with your own dock on the lagoon/canal that connects to the lake then HERE IT IS! You can entertain all the friends and family you can handle in any of the 3 large living/entertaining rooms or outside in your gorgeous, park like setting back yard. Park your boat at your own dock with ease in this beautiful lagoon, filled with fish. This beautiful 3 Story home has 3 balconies, 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, large den/study, huge chef kitchen with 2 gas built-in cooktops, a double convection oven and 2 dishwashers. Absolutely stunning lake views from the kitchen, dining room and all 3 levels of huge living/entertaining rooms. Many updates through the years starting with adding 3250sf in 2006 then major renovation again in 2011.

