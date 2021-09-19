CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Buffalo-curious? These homes are on the market

Buffalo Voice
Buffalo Voice
 4 days ago

(Buffalo, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Buffalo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2621 W Third Avenue, Buffalo, 82834

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Large 2+ car heated garage with a pull through door! Come check out this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Richardson Park Subdivision. Large master bedroom with a den or your walk-in closet. New front and back deck. Close to town and easy access to the Clear Creek Walking Trail.

983 N Adams Avenue, Buffalo, 82834

3 Beds 1 Bath | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Now is the time to buy...Interest rates are still at an ALL-TIME low. You can own your own home for less than rent! This home is MOVE-IN ready! Everything has been updated including, Kitchen, Bathroom, New Roof, Windows, and Flooring throughout the home. The neutral paint colors and new interior doors and trim make everything look clean and fresh. The laundry room and separate pantry off the kitchen are large enough to easily add an additional bathroom if needed .There is an attached oversized one car garage, with a new garage door, there is additional storage space and shelving and a small 4x8 room that you could use for many different things, such as an area to tie flies, or a loading area or just more storage.

ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

