Take a look at these homes on the market in New River

(New River, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New River will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3629 W Magellan Drive, Anthem, 85086 4 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,347 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful Esprit model, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, plus office/den with double doors for privacy. Nicely upgraded with crown molding, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, surround sound, travertine tile and so much more. Private large backyard with extended patio, turf and trees for shade. Close distance to shopping, trails and everything Award winning Anthem community has to offer. Community Center, lap pool, water slides, fitness gym, basketball courts, sand volleyball, rock climbing wall, Pickleball courts, tennis courts, and a huge 16 acre community park with catch-release-lake!

4441 E Spur Drive, Cave Creek, 85331 4 Beds 2 Baths | $660,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,326 Square Feet | Built in 1998

BRAND NEW ROOF AUGUST 2021! Wow! Meticulously maintained by the original owners, you will fall in love with this gorgeous home with TONS of upgrades! Plantation shutters, sliding barn doors, electronic black out shades in master bedroom, remodeled kitchen including WOLF range for the chef, granite countertops, beautiful white cabinets, travertine and wood flooring throughout. Custom closets in all the spacious bedrooms will keep you organized! The gorgeous master bathroom offers spacious shower with soaking tub, dual vanity and huge walk in closet. Ideal open floor plan with tons of natural light. Entertain year-round in the dreamy backyard with sparkling heated pool and spa, built in BBQ and fireplace. This home has it all and is in a perfect location close to the 101 and Desert Ridge.

42618 N 3Rd Avenue, New River, 85087 4 Beds 3 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Wow! Views !Views! Views! Custom home with full horse set-up and paved all the way to the property. Situated on an elevated and private acre +/_ lot, this 4 bed, 3 bath home has it all. Granite counters, Jenn-Air gas cooktop, double ovens, beverage cooler, walk in pantry, 3 fireplaces, jetted jacuzzi tub & Jack and jill bath. Garage cabinets, water softener, reverse osmosis system, hot water loop and plenty more. Horse set-up includes Mare barn with 4 large (16x32) stalls, arena, round pen and tack room. It's not often a property like this becomes available. Spectacular views, fully paved, private and great producing well make this a rare opportunity. Don't wait on this one! Priced to sell and won't last!LOT TO THE NORTH IS ALSO FOR SALE AND LISTED IN MLS #6236511

5235 E Perola Drive, Cave Creek, 85331 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,695,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,419 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac of Hidden Estates on over an acre, this stunning custom home features an exquisite front courtyard w/ travertine, water feature & serene seating area. Step inside the gorgeous entry way that leads to an open floor plan w/ hardwood flooring & tile, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & den. Spacious master bedroom & bath w/ his & her sinks and closets. Large living room w/ beautiful views from every angle. Chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, gas stove, sub zero refrigerator & Wolf appliances, walk in pantry & wet bar. Cozy family room w/ stone fireplace. Entertaining backyard is truly a desert oasis! Impressive outdoor kitchen w/pellet grill & gas hook up. Travertine tile, putting green & more. Relax by the captivating pool & spa & take in the wondrous scenery! Close to A+ schools, shopping, restaurants and more. Welcome Home!

