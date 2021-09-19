CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New River, AZ

Take a look at these homes on the market in New River

New River Daily
New River Daily
 4 days ago

(New River, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New River will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Owk6L_0c104MQz00

3629 W Magellan Drive, Anthem, 85086

4 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,347 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful Esprit model, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, plus office/den with double doors for privacy. Nicely upgraded with crown molding, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, surround sound, travertine tile and so much more. Private large backyard with extended patio, turf and trees for shade. Close distance to shopping, trails and everything Award winning Anthem community has to offer. Community Center, lap pool, water slides, fitness gym, basketball courts, sand volleyball, rock climbing wall, Pickleball courts, tennis courts, and a huge 16 acre community park with catch-release-lake!

For open house information, contact Evette Milliken, Success Property Brokers at 480-563-9511

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6278750)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRrb1_0c104MQz00

4441 E Spur Drive, Cave Creek, 85331

4 Beds 2 Baths | $660,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,326 Square Feet | Built in 1998

BRAND NEW ROOF AUGUST 2021! Wow! Meticulously maintained by the original owners, you will fall in love with this gorgeous home with TONS of upgrades! Plantation shutters, sliding barn doors, electronic black out shades in master bedroom, remodeled kitchen including WOLF range for the chef, granite countertops, beautiful white cabinets, travertine and wood flooring throughout. Custom closets in all the spacious bedrooms will keep you organized! The gorgeous master bathroom offers spacious shower with soaking tub, dual vanity and huge walk in closet. Ideal open floor plan with tons of natural light. Entertain year-round in the dreamy backyard with sparkling heated pool and spa, built in BBQ and fireplace. This home has it all and is in a perfect location close to the 101 and Desert Ridge.

For open house information, contact Nicole M Plehn, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6260252)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22u1SO_0c104MQz00

42618 N 3Rd Avenue, New River, 85087

4 Beds 3 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Wow! Views !Views! Views! Custom home with full horse set-up and paved all the way to the property. Situated on an elevated and private acre +/_ lot, this 4 bed, 3 bath home has it all. Granite counters, Jenn-Air gas cooktop, double ovens, beverage cooler, walk in pantry, 3 fireplaces, jetted jacuzzi tub & Jack and jill bath. Garage cabinets, water softener, reverse osmosis system, hot water loop and plenty more. Horse set-up includes Mare barn with 4 large (16x32) stalls, arena, round pen and tack room. It's not often a property like this becomes available. Spectacular views, fully paved, private and great producing well make this a rare opportunity. Don't wait on this one! Priced to sell and won't last!LOT TO THE NORTH IS ALSO FOR SALE AND LISTED IN MLS #6236511

For open house information, contact Shane Elmore, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty at 480-585-7070

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6236512)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47LFOD_0c104MQz00

5235 E Perola Drive, Cave Creek, 85331

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,695,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,419 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac of Hidden Estates on over an acre, this stunning custom home features an exquisite front courtyard w/ travertine, water feature & serene seating area. Step inside the gorgeous entry way that leads to an open floor plan w/ hardwood flooring & tile, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & den. Spacious master bedroom & bath w/ his & her sinks and closets. Large living room w/ beautiful views from every angle. Chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, gas stove, sub zero refrigerator & Wolf appliances, walk in pantry & wet bar. Cozy family room w/ stone fireplace. Entertaining backyard is truly a desert oasis! Impressive outdoor kitchen w/pellet grill & gas hook up. Travertine tile, putting green & more. Relax by the captivating pool & spa & take in the wondrous scenery! Close to A+ schools, shopping, restaurants and more. Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Andrew R Bloom, Keller Williams Arizona Realty at 480-767-3000

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6278694)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSHB 41 Action News

Pandemic creates new trends in homebuilding

Homebuilders around the Kansas City, Missouri, area are seeing increased demand for office space and outdoor space as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see how they're incorporating those trends into new construction during the 2021 Fall Parade of Homes Greater Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bobvila.com

What Happens if You Remodel a Home Without a Permit?

Q: We recently bought a new house, and we’re going to finish out the basement for added living space. We plan to do all the work ourselves, so do we need to pull a permit? What happens if we don’t get one?. A: Congrats on the new house! Local building...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New River, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Only In New Jersey

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In New Jersey Will Take You To The Original Van Slyke Castle Ruins

What’s the best thing to see on a hike? A waterfall? A lake? Interesting wildlife? Pretty flowers? Jaw-dropping views? Well, all of those things can certainly make a hike. But there’s something you can find on a hike in New Jersey that really stands out: the mysterious, overgrown ruins of a once-decadent mansion. So, what […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In New Jersey Will Take You To The Original Van Slyke Castle Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fitness#Custom Home#Community Center#Success Property Brokers#Bbq#Realty One Group#Hidden Estates#Chef
urbnlivn.com

Midcentury home tucked away in Seattle’s North Beach

Situated at the end of a private, dead end street in Seattle’s North Beach neighborhood, 8743 24th Ave. NW is on the market. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1960—the height of the midcentury movement. Its simplicity, use of natural elements and integration with nature embody those design principles. Across the home’s 2,620-square-foot floorplan, highlights include vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams and a statement fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stacked stone and brick.
SEATTLE, WA
Only In Washington

Enjoy A Night At This Charming Victorian Inn Nestled On A Washington Island

We’re always happy to recommend visits to Whidbey Island. Peaceful, relaxing, and downright picturesque, a trip to Whidbey is always a good idea. But if you prefer old-fashioned hospitality to chain hotels, and Victorian charm to modern architecture, you’ll fall in love with the Anchorage Inn in Coupeville, Washington. This charming B&B is downright delightful. […] The post Enjoy A Night At This Charming Victorian Inn Nestled On A Washington Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
COUPEVILLE, WA
CandysDirt

Still California Dreamin’? Here’s a Coronado Island Getaway You Can Grab

Yes, the politics are crazy and the taxes are insane. But that coastline and weather — let’s face it, California is still among the most desirable locations for a Second Shelter. Case in point: The iconic Hotel del Coronado on San Diego’s Coronado Island is offering prospective homeowners a chance to score a residence while the property is still under construction.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
New River Daily

New River Daily

New River, AZ
41
Followers
306
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy