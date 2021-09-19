CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moriarty, NM

Take a look at these homes on the market in Moriarty

 4 days ago

(Moriarty, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Moriarty. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

81 N Roan, Moriarty, 87035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2004

If you are seeking an affordable turnkey horse property, move-in ready, look no further, here it is. Just under 5 acres, full-size arena, 1440 square foot mfd home with 240 sf add-on, 2-person hot tub, refrigerated air, pellet stove, land fully fenced and cross-fenced, 3 storage outbuildings, 2 barn type outbuildings, power and water at barns, power at arena and 2 of the storage buildings, graveled driveway with two large gates, new window screens in home, several very nicely done upgrades to home interior, acceptable offer can include tractor with disc and mower.

For open house information, contact Martha L Eden, ReMax Western Heritage at 505-281-4445

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-996972)

2 Carolina Court, Moriarty, 87035

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 890 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this adorable home nestled in Echo Ridge area of Moriarty. This home is a complete remodel, with brand new floors, interior and exterior paint, sink/vanities, electrical, roof and much more! This cute country charmer is waiting for you!

For open house information, contact Brittany Jorgensen, Hot Realty, LLC at 505-433-2162

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-993546)

3 Bell Avenue, Moriarty, 87035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome to this home in the Sweetwater community in the heart Moriarty. Property features a move-in ready home that is 1,848 sq ft, 3 bed, 2 bath, and a finished sunroom. Additionally property features a guest home that is 1,848 sq ft with 4 beds, 2 baths, and ready for your finishing touches. Main home has a kitchen made for large gatherings with a breakfast nook, bar top dining at the kitchen island, and a pantry. Kitchen also opens up to the spacious great room. The master bathroom features double-sinks, a soaking tub, and stand alone shower. You won't want to miss out on this unique property in the heart of Moriarty!

For open house information, contact Vallejos Realty, Keller Williams Realty at 505-897-1100

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-999034)

13 Kangaroo Court, Moriarty, 87035

4 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Enjoy this quiet and peaceful lovingly cared for 4 bedroom manufactured home on permanent foundation. The master bedroom features double sinks, and separate garden tub. Fenced backyard with open patio. This home sits on a beautiful 2.17 acre lot! 2 car insulated detached garage, wired with 220 50 amp. Come see it today!

For open house information, contact Nancy Kennedy, Re/Max Exclusive at 505-833-1400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1001009)

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty, NM
ABOUT

With Moriarty Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

