Check out these homes for sale in Lake City now

(Lake City, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

523 East Avenue, Red Wing, 55066 1 Bed 2 Baths | $249,900 | Condominium | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Highly sought-after Central Park Condominium (formerly Red Wing Central High School) in beautiful downtown Red Wing. Towering windows, charming style and design describe this lovely unit. Main floor features large living room, Kitchen with large pantry, dining area and 1/2 bath, upper floor has a large owner's suite with full bath and large walk-in closet and laundry. You are downtown Red Wing near parks, shopping, and the Mississippi River with walk-ways, bike paths, and bluff hikes. This unit will not disappoint! Seller has used very little as a 2nd home...unit is like new!

For open house information, contact Lyle Stelter, Coldwell Banker Nybo & Assoc at 651-388-6756

70880 214Th Avenue, Lake City, 55041 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great location with beautiful views of the Mississippi River. Build your dream home or summer get-away. Home needs renovation or tear down.

For open house information, contact Heidi Hartzell, Featherstone Real Estate, LLC at 651-345-7577

461 12Th Street, Red Wing, 55066 4 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1908

2 Story Fixer Upper with lots of charm near downtown. Large front porch and a fenced backyard. Detached 2 car garage. Wood floors throughout main and upper levels. Main level has a larger foyer with an open staircase, a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen and full bath. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Plenty of closets throughout the home. The basement is unfinished and you will find the laundry and utilities on this level. Home needs some work to be brought back to its full potential. Great investment opportunity.

For open house information, contact John Rohan, Keller Williams Preferred Realty at 651-388-4973

17600 293Rd Street, Red Wing, 55066 3 Beds 3 Baths | $509,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,224 Square Feet | Built in 1974

11 wooded acres of privacy and seclusion. Hunt deer, turkeys, mushrooms and more right out your back door. Located just a short drive to HWY 61, and no gravel (except the driveway) access for the commuter is easy. The house features a huge wraparound, covered deck, lots of timbered flower beds, a nice deck overlooking the valley, a flat open back yard with a big sandbox for the kids, and a flagstone paved path up and around to an amazing paver brick patio/fire pit with a great stone table (see pics). From there the path leads up the hill to several great spots for your tree stand and the woods to explore. Inside the house has vaulted ceilings and a combined living/dining room with a wood burning fireplace, huge entertainment room, large breezeway, a large wood burning stove in the utility room to keep the heating bills low in the winter, and beautiful winter views! If you're looking for the best living in the country has to offer, here it is!!

For open house information, contact Andres Johnson, Great River Brokers, LLC at 651-345-5305