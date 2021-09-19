Vileplume vs. Bellossom in Pokemon GO: Which is Better?

Do alternate regional forms have any significance in Pokemon GO? Let's find out by comparing Marowaks. Marowak was originally a Kanto region native, but recently gained an alternate appearance in the Alola region. Its PokeDex number is 105. As the evolved form of Cubone, Marowak is best known for the bone club it wields in combat—the reason for its namesake as marrow can be found inside bones and, well, it quite literally "whacks" opponents. Alolan Marowak has added some flames onto either side of its bone club, providing both a distinct appearance and change in its type.

