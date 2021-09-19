House hunt Ely: See what’s on the market now

(Ely, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ely will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

230 Ely Avenue, Ely, 89301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Charming cottage style home located in Central Ely. Home features kitchen with eat in area that leads outside. Livingroom is tiled and open to kitchen. Basement has a large open area with plenty of possiblities, lots of room for storage, 3/4 bath, separate entrance and laundry room. Backyard is fenced and ready for entertaining.

10 Avenue G, Mc Gill, 89318 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Corner lot McGill home with many upgrades. Open space remodel with vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and spacious layout. Nice location near elementary school. 3 bedroom home with new flooring and windows throughout. Breakfast bar kitchen with quartz counter tops, pantry, deep sink, dish washer and built in microwave. All electric for efficient living. Showing to pre approved Buyers with cash or conventional financing.

2 North Seventh Street, Mc Gill, 89318 4 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Exquisite McGill home. 1680 sq. ft. 4 bedroom home on .20 acre lot. This lot has a view of Steptoe valley from the rear yard that includes garden beds, flower beds, raised yard, flagstone patio, 8x6 green house & 16x8 shed. West side of home has a trex-deck porch entry. The covered patio walks you into the spacious living room with high ceilings which have medallions, pediments and Mahogany crown molding. Nice split layout allows for 2 bedrooms on one end of the home and 2 bedrooms on the other. Central kitchen with custom cabinets and counter top. Built in pantry, 17x11 formal dining room and second 15x10 room for den/office. All electric wall heat with propane furnace available if new owner would like to regain propane heat. Inside access to basement that has 840 sq. ft. of finished workshop and storage areas. Metal roof, upgraded siding and vinyl windows. Full security system being left with home. New carpet being placed in home by the Seller. Move in and enjoy.

944 Pine Street, Ely, 89301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,441 Square Feet | Built in 1940

3 BEDROOM HOME IN ELY, NV. LOCATED IN A GREAT LOCATION, LARGE LOT WITH A GREAT SIZE BACKYARD. LARGE LIVING ROOM AREA FULL OF NATURAL LIGHT, LOTS OF.CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM/AREA. SEPARATE FAMILY FROM WITH ACCESS TO THE BACKYARD AND COVERED PATIO. BEAUTIFUL OAK WOOD FLOORS. THIS HOME HAS A LOT OF CHARM, LARGE FRONT PORCH! ATTACHED GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY. THE PROPERTY DOES NEED WORK.

