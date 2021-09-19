Check out these homes on the Muleshoe market now

(Muleshoe, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Muleshoe. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1516 Ave B, Muleshoe, 79347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in None

** SOLD BEFORE PROCESSING***

For open house information, contact Patrick Lee Group, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

920 Gum, Muleshoe, 79347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $163,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,314 Square Feet | Built in None

Neat as pin, remodeled, updated and READY!!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is perfection! 2 living areas, including a recently added den with french doors leading to covered patio and outdoor kitchen. The kitchen has upgraded granite counter tops, laminate hardwood floors, travertine back splash and a Butler's pantry with tremendous storage and a counter top with electricity for large appliances! Beautiful isolated master suite with attached master bath, walk in shower, granite vanity and a make up vanity. The spacious covered patio includes an outdoor kitchen. There are large, well manicured lawns, metal fence, storage building and an attached 2 car metal carport. This home is in the Country Club Addition and ready to view!

For open house information, contact Patty Hartline, Prime Home Real Estate LLC at 806-946-7589