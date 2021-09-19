CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muleshoe, TX

Check out these homes on the Muleshoe market now

Muleshoe Voice
Muleshoe Voice
 4 days ago

(Muleshoe, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Muleshoe. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htGJj_0c1046Oc00

1516 Ave B, Muleshoe, 79347

3 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in None

** SOLD BEFORE PROCESSING***

For open house information, contact Patrick Lee Group, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-3858)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATJCK_0c1046Oc00

920 Gum, Muleshoe, 79347

3 Beds 2 Baths | $163,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,314 Square Feet | Built in None

Neat as pin, remodeled, updated and READY!!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is perfection! 2 living areas, including a recently added den with french doors leading to covered patio and outdoor kitchen. The kitchen has upgraded granite counter tops, laminate hardwood floors, travertine back splash and a Butler's pantry with tremendous storage and a counter top with electricity for large appliances! Beautiful isolated master suite with attached master bath, walk in shower, granite vanity and a make up vanity. The spacious covered patio includes an outdoor kitchen. There are large, well manicured lawns, metal fence, storage building and an attached 2 car metal carport. This home is in the Country Club Addition and ready to view!

For open house information, contact Patty Hartline, Prime Home Real Estate LLC at 806-946-7589

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202109512)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Muleshoe, TX
Business
City
Muleshoe, TX
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Patrick Lee Group#Exp Realty#French#The Country Club Addition#Home Real Estate Llc
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe, TX
15
Followers
290
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muleshoe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy