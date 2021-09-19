Check out these Bonners Ferry homes on the market

(Bonners Ferry, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bonners Ferry. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1997 Juniper Ln, Bonners Ferry, 83805 1 Bed 0 Bath | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1960

10a off-grid property features a rustic cabin with a spacious loft and excellent safety with a 2-gate entrance and breathtaking views of the valley below. The log cabin is habitable as-is and will provide unparalleled fun for your family while building your Family Estate on the second build site, with no restrictions! Possible access to public lands nearby offering world-class hunting opportunities or outdoor activities in general. Once your main home is finished, keep the log cabin as a second home for guests or a rental property for passive income. Private and remote, the parcel has only two other neighbors residing beyond. 600 feet from power and spring water is close to cabin. This is ready to be your family's new go-to adventure spot!

For open house information, contact Eric Craig, Professional Realty Services Idaho at 509-808-4822

6216 Mccall St, Bonners Ferry, 83805 2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1939

There is so much opportunity to be had with this quaint 2 bed 1 bath home on a little over an acre. Boasting a 45'x35' shop, a couple of storage sheds and horse stalls, this home is perfect for having animals while only being a very short distance to town. The neighborhood is quiet and the location is fantastic! Just a little bit of sweat equity and this home can be returned to its original splendor.

For open house information, contact Darren Ducote, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty at 208-765-2222

612 Old Addie Rd, Bonners Ferry, 83805 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Private, gated access to this 2,240 SQ FT, 3BD/2BA rustic log siding home nestled on 21 acres on the Moyie River starts off surrounded by mature trees, opening up to a landscaped and spacious driveway connecting the home itself and its multiple outbuildings. The property offers unparalleled Moyie River frontage, huge 1700 SqFt shop, a unique pump house, and a barn with electricity. At 25 miles North of Bonners Ferry, the home boasts hardwood floors, a cozy living room with a wood-burning stove, and a spacious white-pine kitchen with over a dozen cabinets for storage. The dining room has direct access to the wraparound deck that has +180 views of the Moyie River and Spruce Creek. Upstairs, the master bedroom has its own propane stove and a private balcony from where the soothing rushing waters of the Moyie drift by.

For open house information, contact Eric Craig, Professional Realty Services Idaho at 509-808-4822

6628 Alderson Ln, Bonners Ferry, 83805 3 Beds 1 Bath | $294,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Brand new exterior and interior paint, new LVP flooring, original hardwood floors that have been refinished, all new kitchen with butcher-block countertops and a new microwave and oven and pantry area. This is all in a newly remodeled home on the south hill in Bonners Ferry! There is lots of storage space in the basement. This home has large yard space, a detached garage and is very close to the schools. You will love the finishes in this home. Come take a look before it is too late!

For open house information, contact Amanda Morse, Keller Williams Realty Coeur d'Alene at 208-667-2399