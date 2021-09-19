CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonners Ferry, ID

Check out these Bonners Ferry homes on the market

Bonners Ferry News Watch
Bonners Ferry News Watch
 4 days ago

(Bonners Ferry, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bonners Ferry. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hl0qE_0c1044dA00

1997 Juniper Ln, Bonners Ferry, 83805

1 Bed 0 Bath | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1960

10a off-grid property features a rustic cabin with a spacious loft and excellent safety with a 2-gate entrance and breathtaking views of the valley below. The log cabin is habitable as-is and will provide unparalleled fun for your family while building your Family Estate on the second build site, with no restrictions! Possible access to public lands nearby offering world-class hunting opportunities or outdoor activities in general. Once your main home is finished, keep the log cabin as a second home for guests or a rental property for passive income. Private and remote, the parcel has only two other neighbors residing beyond. 600 feet from power and spring water is close to cabin. This is ready to be your family's new go-to adventure spot!

For open house information, contact Eric Craig, Professional Realty Services Idaho at 509-808-4822

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-6189)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHPqd_0c1044dA00

6216 Mccall St, Bonners Ferry, 83805

2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1939

There is so much opportunity to be had with this quaint 2 bed 1 bath home on a little over an acre. Boasting a 45'x35' shop, a couple of storage sheds and horse stalls, this home is perfect for having animals while only being a very short distance to town. The neighborhood is quiet and the location is fantastic! Just a little bit of sweat equity and this home can be returned to its original splendor.

For open house information, contact Darren Ducote, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty at 208-765-2222

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-7944)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmgUS_0c1044dA00

612 Old Addie Rd, Bonners Ferry, 83805

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Private, gated access to this 2,240 SQ FT, 3BD/2BA rustic log siding home nestled on 21 acres on the Moyie River starts off surrounded by mature trees, opening up to a landscaped and spacious driveway connecting the home itself and its multiple outbuildings. The property offers unparalleled Moyie River frontage, huge 1700 SqFt shop, a unique pump house, and a barn with electricity. At 25 miles North of Bonners Ferry, the home boasts hardwood floors, a cozy living room with a wood-burning stove, and a spacious white-pine kitchen with over a dozen cabinets for storage. The dining room has direct access to the wraparound deck that has +180 views of the Moyie River and Spruce Creek. Upstairs, the master bedroom has its own propane stove and a private balcony from where the soothing rushing waters of the Moyie drift by.

For open house information, contact Eric Craig, Professional Realty Services Idaho at 509-808-4822

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-6597)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05r5BD_0c1044dA00

6628 Alderson Ln, Bonners Ferry, 83805

3 Beds 1 Bath | $294,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Brand new exterior and interior paint, new LVP flooring, original hardwood floors that have been refinished, all new kitchen with butcher-block countertops and a new microwave and oven and pantry area. This is all in a newly remodeled home on the south hill in Bonners Ferry! There is lots of storage space in the basement. This home has large yard space, a detached garage and is very close to the schools. You will love the finishes in this home. Come take a look before it is too late!

For open house information, contact Amanda Morse, Keller Williams Realty Coeur d'Alene at 208-667-2399

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-8499)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Bonners Ferry, ID
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Hill#Propane#Family Estate#Lvp
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry, ID
49
Followers
276
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy