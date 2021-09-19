Check out these homes on the Jena market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jena Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Jena, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jena will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMYTM_0c103ohk00

160 Mossy Oak Road, Jena, 71342

5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,564 Square Feet | Built in None

Secluded 5BR /3BA home is sitting amongst 21 (+/-) acres just minutes from town amenities. The spacious kitchen has ample storage and a nice size island. The living area is perfect to gather and enjoy movie nights or to watch the glow of a fire from the fireplace. The master suite is equipped with his and her bathrooms and closets! The heated/cooled sunroom and outdoor patio is great to hold gatherings or to sit and enjoy the inground pool. Outside features include a front porch that runs the full length of the home, storage shed, several equipment sheds, fenced in 10 (+/-) acre pasture with accessible water for horses, cows, etc. Some updates include new carpet in three of the bedrooms, new roof, new interior paint throughout, kitchen countertops refinished, new kitchen sink and faucet, new pool liner installed in 2020, pool pump installed April 2021, updated water lines have been ran from the home to the water meter early part of 2021. Don’t miss out on this beautiful home!

For open house information, contact DANA CHAPMAN, CENTURY 21 BUELOW-MILLER REALTY at 318-442-1381

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-162490)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKxC9_0c103ohk00

12392 Hwy 84, Trout, 71371

3 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Ready for an affordable move-in ready home?!? This home is it! A 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath mobile home sitting on a manicured .32-acre corner lot is waiting on you and your family!! This home boasts a brand-new roof (installed 1 moth ago), central air and heat - unit is a Trane Unit (5/2015), nice size master suite with double vanities, a soaking tub and stand-alone shower, and is on city sewer and water!! You will love the open concept of the living area! Making it very easy to entertain and cook when you have guest over to visit. Message Me To Schedule Your Showing Of This Home Today!

For open house information, contact DANA CHAPMAN, CENTURY 21 BUELOW-MILLER REALTY at 318-442-1381

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-163213)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DSzO_0c103ohk00

755 Bellevue Street, Jena, 71342

3 Beds 3 Baths | $357,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in None

This Pine Log Home is in a peaceful country setting within a few minutes of the Town of Jena amenities. This home sits on a manicured 13 acres with rolling hills and a creek to play, fish or just sit around the fire pit and enjoy the scenery! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 FULL bathrooms, with an open concept/split floorplan. Some amenities include, granite countertops, pullout cabinet drawers throughout the kitchen, master suite has 2 walk-in closets, oversized soaking tub and a standalone shower, front porch runs the full length of the home, back porch has a eating bar to entertain guest, Exterior barn style shutters for the windows and doors with a security latch to lock from the inside of the home, 18x32 above ground pool with a wraparound deck, concrete basketball court, paved driveway, covered two car carport, 16x40 building with attached lean-to and carport with an office and a shop that are both heated and cooled!! All doorways in this home is handicap accessible too.

For open house information, contact DANA CHAPMAN, CENTURY 21 BUELOW-MILLER REALTY at 318-442-1381

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-160361)

See more property details

Comments / 0

