Best Rocket League Training Packs: 3 Best to Play

By Jakob Lucas
dbltap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe training tab of Rocket League is an underutilized but incredibly impactful feature. Training allows players to fine tune essential aspects of their game such as blocking shots, ball placement, and so much more. Players looking to upgrade their level of play should look here before queueing into any other playlist. While this feature flies under the radar it can turn Gold players into Champ players for those willing to put in the effort.

