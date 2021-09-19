CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills jump out to 7-0 lead on Devin Singletary TD

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills are off to a good start in their bid to avoid an 0-2 start. Devin Singletary ran 46 yards for a touchdown on Buffalo’s second offensive snap and they lead the Dolphins 7-0 with 12:33 left to play in the first quarter. The Bills were in great field...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo Rumblings

Matt Breida brings something Zack Moss, Devin Singletary don’t

The Buffalo Bills made running back Zack Moss a healthy scratch for the season opener on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers for one reason; speed. The Bills used Matt Breida in the passing and running games during the preseason, getting him to the outside where he can showcase his speed. They can pair him with Isaiah McKenzie or have Breida take those jet sweep snaps while McKenzie works back from his shoulder injury. McKenzie wasn’t limited in practice this week, but with the additional returner duties, it can’t hurt to have Breida up and active.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Week 2 RB Rankings: James Robinson, Devin Singletary outside the top 20

After a mixed first week of the season for the position, what does Week 2 bring in terms of fantasy football RB rankings as some of the biggest names look to bounce back? Which backs can you trust this week, and who should you have more caution about in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Devin Singletary Start/Sit Week 2: Will he get the bulk of carries again this week?

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is a fantasy football enigma. He was confusing for managers last year, and this year looks no different. Singletary was one of those players that fantasy managers dreaded putting in their lineups, and he may have even landed on waivers by the end of the year in redraft leagues. With that in mind, should you start Singletary in Week 2 or sit him for someone else?
NFL
ESPN

Buffalo Bills strike fast with 46-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary against Miami

MIAMI -- The Buffalo Bills' offense needed two plays and 12 seconds to get on the board against the Miami Dolphins in the teams' matchup on Sunday. After an incomplete pass on first down, quarterback Josh Allen handed off to running back Devin Singletary. With the help of a big hole from the offensive line, Singletary burst up the field for a 46-yard touchdown. The run was the second-longest of his career, behind a 51-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos last season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Dolphins
thelcn.com

FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Bills shut out Dolphins as pass rush, running game lead the way

MIAMI — The new-and-improved pass rush highlighted a complete performance from the Bills’ defense, as Buffalo traveled South to Miami and shut out the rival Dolphins 35-0 on Sunday afternoon. Rookie rusher Greg Rousseau led the way for the Buffalo rush, which recorded six sacks while wreaking havoc on Dolphins...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
New York Post

Drew Brees goes viral for ‘new hair’ during broadcast debut

Drew Brees is one day into his broadcast career, and he’s already going viral. The former Saints quarterback joined the NBC Sports crew — ahead of Tampa Bay’s season-opening win against the Cowboys on Thursday night — but his apparent “new hair” stole the spotlight. Fans on social media were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy