Check out these homes for sale in Crescent City now

687 Grand Reserve Dr, Bunnell, 32110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $266,990 | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in None

The Lismore plan features approximately 1,557 square feet, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms. The open concept layout includes a large kitchen, dining room and gathering room. At the heart of the kitchen is a large island where homeowners will enjoy preparing meals while entertaining family and friends. The abundance of large windows makes this home come alive with natural light. The main suite has a spacious bathroom with double vanity and large walk in closet. The third bedroom could be used for a study. This plan offers future homeowners an excellent new home value with energy-efficient features in neighborhoods across North Florida!

109 W Janet Dr, Crescent City, 32112 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Move In Ready!! Built by Nobility Homes this home features Stainless Steel appliance package to include, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave and Pantry. The 2021 Miley Home is a beautiful spacious 1586 sq ft open layout with split bedroom floor plan. Beautiful features include but not limited to Kitchen Island w snack bar area and Cathedral Ceilings throughout. Large windows throughout. Separate laundry room with storage closet/Pantry. 1 acre lot has been partially cleared. Plenty of room for the family. 2 car carport is coming soon. Sprinkler system for front yard. Call today for more details.

209 Palmetto St, Welaka, 32193 5 Beds 4 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,989 Square Feet | Built in 1930

In the well known fishing village of Welaka, stands a historic home in the Early American Farmhouse vernacular on almost a full city block. just a few steps from a public St Johns River Landing boat ramp. This early 1900's home is in great condition with high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, a pine paneled bedroom and bath on 1st floor and 3 bedrooms and a bath upstairs. A Recent kitchen remodel includes a charming, sunlit pine paneled breakfast room. A separate 1 bedroom 1 bath efficiency apartment is included that would be a perfect location for Air B & B uses. A separate ''Commercial' zoned office building with a 1/2 bath (6002 Elm St)., could have any manner of uses. Visitors come from all over the world to experience ''Bass Fishing Capital of the World'' on the nearby Lake George There are 4 total buildings on the property. The main house, The separate Efficiency garage apartment, a commercial office building with a 1/2 bath and a separate address, and a 2 story frame garage with a loft. Great potential for an Income Producing property. A public park with playground and tennis courts is in the next block.

161 Pinecrest Cir, San Mateo, 32187 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,500 | Mobile Home | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is privately nestled on 6.9 acres that borders a conservation area. It boasts an eat-in kitchen, updated kitchen appliances, spacious living room with a fireplace, upgraded flooring throughout, large master bathroom, and indoor laundry facilities. The roof and HVAC were replaced 3 years ago. There is a small pond in the backyard with fish and a creek running through the wooded area. There's also a large fenced-in yard for your furry or feathered friends where there is currently a chicken coop and a beehive. In the front yard, mature fruit trees, grape vines, and a vegetable garden produce a bountiful harvest. It is centrally located close to Flagler and Daytona Beaches. This property is move-in ready - all that's missing is you!

