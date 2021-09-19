CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

Top homes for sale in Hallettsville

Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 4 days ago

(Hallettsville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hallettsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLAKH_0c103YX000

777 Cr 209, Hallettsville, 77964

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,972 Square Feet | Built in None

Remarkably rare 10 acres with effortless views located just minutes from town. Property has an elegantly charming vinyl sided house that includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, office, and mancave.(1972 main living square foot per LCAD). Roof, septic, AC, water well all less than ten years old. Two car attached garage with a built on 21.5 X 40 shop for extra storage or handyman projects. Large yard that has a metal piped fence all the way around house with several mature trees and a huge concrete patio for entertaining. Pasture has lots of native grasses, great hunting opportunities whitetail abundance, and property is currently Ag exempt. Ideal for horses, small cattle operation, hay meadow, kids project animals or just room to get away!!! This gorgeous property is a MUST SEE!!!

For open house information, contact Jamie Prasek, Realm Real Estate Professionals at 281-870-0000

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-445532)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHvma_0c103YX000

420 N La Grange Street, Hallettsville, 77964

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Charming, newly updated 1,580 SF, 3 bed, 2 bath stucco home on a large corner lot, near downtown Hallettsville. This beautiful neighborhood is just a few blocks from the city park, golf course, and historic downtown district. The home boasts hardwood flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh interior and exterior paint. A large 2 car carport has large storage closets and the private backyard has a 66 SF detached office. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private patio, just off the large master bedroom! All new plumbing!

For open house information, contact Gary Holub, Holub Real Estate, LLC at 830-221-5550

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-442484)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Y8gv_0c103YX000

201 Alma Street, Hallettsville, 77964

5 Beds 4 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,412 Square Feet | Built in 1967

REDUCED to $48.36 SF! This five bedroom, four bath home with a double carport is a 3400+ SF home that is waiting for someone to add their own updates. It could possibly be converted into a triplex as an investment property that would earn a rental income or it could be restored as a private residence. The potential is there for it to be utilized for commercial use also. The property has an additional side lot that could be transitioned into an additional parking area. The home has high ceilings, lowered ceilings in some rooms, stained glass windows in the formal dining, interior folding doors with etched & frosted glass, some custom wood trim, hardwood floors in a few rooms, bead wood and a wood staircase. Views of the courthouse clock & the surrounding area can be seen from the bedrooms upstairs. Single car garage & an additional storage building. Excellent location, on the corner of Hwy 90-A & South Alma St near the courthouse square in downtown Hallettsville. Within walking distance of retail stores, boutiques, movie theater, post office, restaurants & other local businesses.

For open house information, contact Gary Holub, Holub Real Estate, LLC at 830-221-5550

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-433072)

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
ABOUT

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

