Top homes for sale in Hallettsville

(Hallettsville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hallettsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

777 Cr 209, Hallettsville, 77964 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,972 Square Feet | Built in None

Remarkably rare 10 acres with effortless views located just minutes from town. Property has an elegantly charming vinyl sided house that includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, office, and mancave.(1972 main living square foot per LCAD). Roof, septic, AC, water well all less than ten years old. Two car attached garage with a built on 21.5 X 40 shop for extra storage or handyman projects. Large yard that has a metal piped fence all the way around house with several mature trees and a huge concrete patio for entertaining. Pasture has lots of native grasses, great hunting opportunities whitetail abundance, and property is currently Ag exempt. Ideal for horses, small cattle operation, hay meadow, kids project animals or just room to get away!!! This gorgeous property is a MUST SEE!!!

420 N La Grange Street, Hallettsville, 77964 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Charming, newly updated 1,580 SF, 3 bed, 2 bath stucco home on a large corner lot, near downtown Hallettsville. This beautiful neighborhood is just a few blocks from the city park, golf course, and historic downtown district. The home boasts hardwood flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh interior and exterior paint. A large 2 car carport has large storage closets and the private backyard has a 66 SF detached office. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private patio, just off the large master bedroom! All new plumbing!

201 Alma Street, Hallettsville, 77964 5 Beds 4 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,412 Square Feet | Built in 1967

REDUCED to $48.36 SF! This five bedroom, four bath home with a double carport is a 3400+ SF home that is waiting for someone to add their own updates. It could possibly be converted into a triplex as an investment property that would earn a rental income or it could be restored as a private residence. The potential is there for it to be utilized for commercial use also. The property has an additional side lot that could be transitioned into an additional parking area. The home has high ceilings, lowered ceilings in some rooms, stained glass windows in the formal dining, interior folding doors with etched & frosted glass, some custom wood trim, hardwood floors in a few rooms, bead wood and a wood staircase. Views of the courthouse clock & the surrounding area can be seen from the bedrooms upstairs. Single car garage & an additional storage building. Excellent location, on the corner of Hwy 90-A & South Alma St near the courthouse square in downtown Hallettsville. Within walking distance of retail stores, boutiques, movie theater, post office, restaurants & other local businesses.

