NASCAR: Chase Elliott & Kevin Harvick Face-Off in Intense Confrontation After Bristol Race

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are currently underway. In addition to some epic racing, there’s certainly a fair amount of drama and competitive spirit racing through the air.

Yesterday, the drivers left in the competition raced in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson ended up taking the checkered flag that night after an exceptionally close race.

Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott Drama

Kevin Harvick and William Byron came close behind him. Meanwhile, there was some drama going on after Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick had an intense face-off confrontation after the race. At one point during the race, Elliott and Harvick were head-to-head trying to battle it out for the lead.

Unfortunately for Elliott, Harvick pushed him up against the wall and gave him a flat tire, crabby attitude, and absolutely no chance at victory. When he hit the pit stop and got fresh tires, Elliott was out for blood. The feud between the two of them didn’t work out in anyone’s favor, except maybe Kyle Larson. Harvick couldn’t get past an upset Elliott who was purposely blocking him off, despite being several laps behind him.

This would eventually open the door for Larson to take the lead.

When the race was over, Harvick had some fighting words for a pissed-off Elliott. No punches were thrown during the exchange, although Harvick did have to be restrained. Eventually, the two talked it out in Elliott’s hauler and emerged much calmer and more drama-free.

Both also had opinions about the situation after the race. Harvick said, “I just told him it was a chicken sh** move that he did there at the end. You know, we’re racing for the win at Bristol…”

Meanwhile, it was a breaking point for Chase Elliott who thinks Harvick is always pulling obnoxious moves. He said, “It’s something he does all the time. He runs into your left side constantly out on the tracks…”

The Future of the NASCAR Playoffs

Although there was a good amount of drama between the two, both were able to survive without being eliminated. So far, Tyler Reddick, Aric Amirola, Michael McDowell, and Kurt Busch have all been eliminated from the playoff contention.

It’ll be interesting to see what Harvick and Elliott do at the next race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400. As of right now, Kyle Larson is leading with 3,059 points and a single win. Martin Truex, Jr. has 3,029 points and one win and Denny Hamlin has 3,024 points with one win.

The playoffs will finish up on November 7 at the Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship with the four top drivers. All along the way, more and more drivers will face elimination. There are six more races until we get to see drivers race to win it all.