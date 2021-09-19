Nick Markanich notches hat trick in NIU win

DeKALB — Senior forward Nick Markanich shined with a hat trick as the hot Huskies romp the Western Illinois University Leathernecks 6-0. “It was a great feeling,” Nick Markanich said in an NIU Athletics news release about his hat trick. “I always talk to Coach Swan when I have two goals, asking him to leave me in so that I can get one more, it happened tonight, and I am excited to get my first career hat trick and to keep scoring goals.”