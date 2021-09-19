Take a look at these homes for sale in Lincolnton

(Lincolnton, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lincolnton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1200 Pine Ridge Road, Lincolnton, 30817 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,109 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Acreage bordering CORPS Land! A 2109 sqft, 3/bdrm, 3/bath Brick ranch on 25.44 acres w/two running creeks. The winding driveway goes through a beautiful mixture of upland hardwoods & pines & a well kept yard. Step inside the liv Rm & to the left, through large pocket doors, is the den w/fireplace. From den or Liv Rm enter dining area that is open to the kitchen w/large eat at island w/JennAir downdraft cooktop. Left side of home features guest Bedrm w/ensuite bath & on the right side of home is 2nd Bedrm and owner Bedrm/w ensuite featuring double vanities & stand up shower. 3rd bath and washer/dryer are conveniently located off the hall. A covered 16x12 back porch for sitting, relaxing and enjoying wildlife. A 23x20 shop w/electricity and water & attached 23x20- carport w/10x40 shed across the entire back. Located close to Lake Thurmond/Clarks Hill w/many boat ramps & state parks. This home has been meticulously kept. What else could you ask for?

For open house information, contact JOHN DEFOOR, DEFOOR REALTY at 706-541-0637

1160 Apalachee Drive, Lincolnton, 30817 5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Amazing home with spectacular views from the 3 levels of picture windows on Apalachee Dr in the desirable Soap Creek subdivision. This home features 2 beds/1 bath, great room with wood burning fireplace, and rec room on the bottom level. The main floor mirrors the bottom with the exception of having a kitchen/breakfast room in place of the rec room and a screened in porch with a spiral staircase leading down to the patio and porch. The upper level includes a bath and bedroom that overlooks the main floor. You will love the feel of being on vacation all the time with a short drive to town. The dock is on wheels but always secured; the owners pull it in and out according to the water level. This incredible home in Lincoln County is a sight to behold and offers many more details that you must see for yourself!

For open house information, contact DALE TURNER, TURNER REALTY at 706-359-3930

1775 Comanche Circle, Lincolnton, 30817 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,691 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This custom built log cabin home is situated waterfront on beautiful Clarks Hill Lake. When you enter this home you are drawn to the vaulted ceilings and beautiful stacked stone fireplace. The great-room and kitchen are an open floor concept. The master suite is located on main. Take the spiral stairs where you will find BR2 and BR3. Walk through the loft, across the balcony and, you will find the bonus room and BR4 with deck. A double garage is attached with work shop space. One side of the garage is large enough for camper parking. This home features ample deck space and a patio with outdoor kitchen. Just a short walk to the dock with power. This is an established vacation rental producing property.

For open house information, contact BOBBY TIMMERMAN, BLANCHARD & CALHOUN-EVANS at 706-868-1000

1495 Pleasant View Circle, Lincolnton, 30817 4 Beds 3 Baths | $314,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1997

LAKE FRONT HOME with DEEP WATER DOCK. The main home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The additional detached living space has kitchenette, living room, bedroom, and bath. 35x10 screened in porch. 30x30 garage with 2 garage doors. This home is located in the waterfront community of Pleasant View Estates. There is no HOA, but there is a community organization for maintaining boat ramps and common areas. There is an $75/year fee. Community has 3 private boat ramps. High speed fiber available. Permit has been issued for underbrushing and removal of downed tree at dock. This is a mobile home.

For open house information, contact SANDY BUTLER, DEFOOR REALTY at 706-541-0637