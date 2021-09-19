West Jefferson-curious? These homes are on the market

(West Jefferson, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Jefferson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

209 West Evergreen Street, West Jefferson, 28694 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in Taylor Glen!! Tasteful and popular community with similar sized and style homes. Approximate Completion Date in August 2021. One Level Living, just minutes from downtown West Jefferson, and less than 1 mile off the New 221 4-lane, make for an easy and short commute to Boone or Wilkesboro. The home will feature, 3BR,2BA, with Smartcore flooring, that will not swell, crack, or peel, to be installed throughout. Open floor plan with kitchen/ dining area open into the great room, with fireplace. Split bedroom layout, with Master Suite on one side and guest bedrooms on the opposite side of the house. Shaker Style kitchen and bathroom cabinets, with stainlesss steel appliances in the kitchen, and Wilsonart Laminate Kitchen and bathroom countertops. Tub/shower comb in guest bathroom with Walk-in fiberglass shower with no door in master. Concrete driveway and 2 car garage. Stone foundation and concrete front porch and wood back porch. Exterior siding will be LP Smart Siding, similar look at Hardie Board. Buy now to ensure you get your upgrades prior to completion. Upgrades are available with additional cost. Flat yard, on a corner lot and nice creek in rear of property.

1856 Us Hwy 221 N, Jefferson, 28640 3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This home is full of COTTYAGE STYLE CHARACTER--with craftsman wood trim throughout/ original hardwood floors/curved foyer and dining room entry ways. Just beautiful and ready for your family. The front door leads you into the large living area with windows to allow the natural light to come inside. There are two bedrooms and a bath on the main level. The kitchen offers butcher block counter tops and new cabinetry. There is more living space upstairs with room for a home office and another bedroom. The basement is nice and dry allowing you to use it for storage or workshop. This is a charmer and move-in ready!!

497 Liberty Landing Drive, Fleetwood, 28626 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,080 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Location, Location, Location and room, room, and more room! This home features an open floor plan, with good size bedrooms, baths and closet space, not to mention multi rooms in basement that could serve as a recreational room and also an Office with it's own entry way. This Home is located in a wonderful neighborhood and has so many positive aspects that you must see to appreciate.

110 Primrose Place, West Jefferson, 28694 3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,223,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,887 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Incredible mountain cabin nestled in the heart of the desirable West Jefferson community! This home offers over 3800 Sq Ft of beautiful living space nestled on 4.5 acres of gorgeous green meadows with awesome mountain views! The home features hardwood floors, solid core wood doors, and knotty pine T/G walls throughout. The home was sited to capture the most compelling views available in Ashe County. The large covered porch is perfect for relaxing and entertaining! The main level offers an open floor plan with great room that features a dramatic floor to ceiling stone fireplace, open kitchen with dining area, and well appointed master with ensuite. The second level highlights a loft area with full bath and large picture window, as well as two spacious guest bedrooms with half bath between. The lower level features a recreation/family room as well additional full bath with bonus room. Additional elements of the lower level include 2 car garage, mechanical room, and full walkout onto a lower level covered porch.

