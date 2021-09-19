CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Jefferson, NC

West Jefferson-curious? These homes are on the market

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 4 days ago

(West Jefferson, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Jefferson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQC41_0c1038ub00

209 West Evergreen Street, West Jefferson, 28694

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in Taylor Glen!! Tasteful and popular community with similar sized and style homes. Approximate Completion Date in August 2021. One Level Living, just minutes from downtown West Jefferson, and less than 1 mile off the New 221 4-lane, make for an easy and short commute to Boone or Wilkesboro. The home will feature, 3BR,2BA, with Smartcore flooring, that will not swell, crack, or peel, to be installed throughout. Open floor plan with kitchen/ dining area open into the great room, with fireplace. Split bedroom layout, with Master Suite on one side and guest bedrooms on the opposite side of the house. Shaker Style kitchen and bathroom cabinets, with stainlesss steel appliances in the kitchen, and Wilsonart Laminate Kitchen and bathroom countertops. Tub/shower comb in guest bathroom with Walk-in fiberglass shower with no door in master. Concrete driveway and 2 car garage. Stone foundation and concrete front porch and wood back porch. Exterior siding will be LP Smart Siding, similar look at Hardie Board. Buy now to ensure you get your upgrades prior to completion. Upgrades are available with additional cost. Flat yard, on a corner lot and nice creek in rear of property.

For open house information, contact Chris Barr, Realty One Group Results at 336-846-8111

Copyright © 2021 High Country Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCAORNC-229654)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZb5D_0c1038ub00

1856 Us Hwy 221 N, Jefferson, 28640

3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This home is full of COTTYAGE STYLE CHARACTER--with craftsman wood trim throughout/ original hardwood floors/curved foyer and dining room entry ways. Just beautiful and ready for your family. The front door leads you into the large living area with windows to allow the natural light to come inside. There are two bedrooms and a bath on the main level. The kitchen offers butcher block counter tops and new cabinetry. There is more living space upstairs with room for a home office and another bedroom. The basement is nice and dry allowing you to use it for storage or workshop. This is a charmer and move-in ready!!

For open house information, contact Amy Spell, Peak Mountain Properties, Inc at 336-846-7325

Copyright © 2021 High Country Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCAORNC-231001)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iDIis_0c1038ub00

497 Liberty Landing Drive, Fleetwood, 28626

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,080 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Location, Location, Location and room, room, and more room! This home features an open floor plan, with good size bedrooms, baths and closet space, not to mention multi rooms in basement that could serve as a recreational room and also an Office with it's own entry way. This Home is located in a wonderful neighborhood and has so many positive aspects that you must see to appreciate.

For open house information, contact Karrah Shepherd, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 336-246-2664

Copyright © 2021 High Country Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCAORNC-232770)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOO8x_0c1038ub00

110 Primrose Place, West Jefferson, 28694

3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,223,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,887 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Incredible mountain cabin nestled in the heart of the desirable West Jefferson community! This home offers over 3800 Sq Ft of beautiful living space nestled on 4.5 acres of gorgeous green meadows with awesome mountain views! The home features hardwood floors, solid core wood doors, and knotty pine T/G walls throughout. The home was sited to capture the most compelling views available in Ashe County. The large covered porch is perfect for relaxing and entertaining! The main level offers an open floor plan with great room that features a dramatic floor to ceiling stone fireplace, open kitchen with dining area, and well appointed master with ensuite. The second level highlights a loft area with full bath and large picture window, as well as two spacious guest bedrooms with half bath between. The lower level features a recreation/family room as well additional full bath with bonus room. Additional elements of the lower level include 2 car garage, mechanical room, and full walkout onto a lower level covered porch.

For open house information, contact David Shirlin, Realty One Group Results at 336-846-8111

Copyright © 2021 High Country Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCAORNC-232240)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkesboro, NC
City
West Jefferson, NC
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Floor#Hardwood Floor#Home Office#Windows#Great Room#Level Living#Master Suite#Stone Foundation#Hardie Board#Realty One Group#Heritage Realty
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson, NC
83
Followers
297
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy