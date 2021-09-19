CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer, WV

On the hunt for a home in Spencer? These houses are on the market

Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 4 days ago

(Spencer, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Spencer. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7yKV_0c10369900

1315 Batton Run Road, Spencer, 25276

2 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2018

MLS104306----1315 Batton Run Road - IDEAL GETAWAY!!!! Authentic log home, built in 2020, with scenic views and privacy on 5 acres +\- (property to be surveyed). This log home has open beam ceiling with an open concept floor plan that hosts family room, dining room and kitchen all together. Home also offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Enjoy the breeze only a hilltop location can provide from the comfort of the wrap around wide deck. No neighbors in view, pond just steps away from the log home, excellent rock based driveway, well and septic (both health department approved), gas space heat and pellet stove. Also included detached storage building and kids hunting shanny/playhouse! Furniture will remain with property. Get away from it all! 5 miles from town! $235,000 Additional acreage is available for purchase!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

Copyright © 2021 Central West Virginia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWVMLS-104306)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzZvu_0c10369900

529 Parkersburg Rd, Spencer, 25276

3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1998

529 Parkersburg Road, Spencer - Custom raised ranch home on 1.59 acres+/- offering 3 bedrooms (potential for fourth), 2 1/2 bath (recently remodeled), custom kitchen with granite counters and island, master suite, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and sunroom. Lower floor offers mother-in-law quarters with 2 additional bedrooms, kitchen in downstairs (granite counters also), family room, sunroom and laundry and utility room. Home impresses with its above the top features including hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, newer roof, updated heating and cooling, granite counters in kitchens and bath, walk-in closet, outdoor entertaining patio area, and beautiful views! Also includes 2 car garage with attic storage, spacious “mud room” off of garage, city water/sewer and high-speed internet availability. Approximately 4,000 sq ft of living space…IMPRESSIVE HOME! $269,000

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

Copyright © 2021 Central West Virginia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWVMLS-104350)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1RUB_0c10369900

7617 Clay Rd, Looneyville, 25259

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2011

MLS104238---7617 Clay Road - 5.78 acres +\- with a 2012 3 bedroom doublewide. Home has 2 full baths, open concept family room, kitchen and dining room and a front covered/cathedral deck and rear covered deck. This listing also includes a carport, outbuilding, city water and additional building site already graded. Go take a walk in the woods in your back yard! Located approximately 15 miles from Spencer and less than 10 miles from I-79. $130,000

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

Copyright © 2021 Central West Virginia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWVMLS-104238)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n847N_0c10369900

505 Green Acres Circle, Spencer, 25276

3 Beds 2 Baths | $143,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,518 Square Feet | Built in 1965

505 Green Acres Circle - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher in Green Acres subdivision. Located on a beautiful lot, with lots of level room for play or gardening. Home includes an attached one car garage with workshop area, storage room, rear covered porch, newer concrete driveway, architectural shingled roof, vinyl siding and double pane windows. Home has energy efficient central heating and cooling, new hot water tank and all public utilities. Spacious living room with stone fireplace, dining room or den area, spacious kitchen with bar and lots of cabinet space and laundry room. Turn-key purchase that should qualify for no money down loan! Call our office to discuss how! Priced at $143,000

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

Copyright © 2021 Central West Virginia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWVMLS-104398)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, WV
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Nichols
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Spencer News Beat

Spencer News Beat

Spencer, WV
46
Followers
264
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy