On the hunt for a home in Spencer? These houses are on the market

(Spencer, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Spencer. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1315 Batton Run Road, Spencer, 25276 2 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2018

MLS104306----1315 Batton Run Road - IDEAL GETAWAY!!!! Authentic log home, built in 2020, with scenic views and privacy on 5 acres +\- (property to be surveyed). This log home has open beam ceiling with an open concept floor plan that hosts family room, dining room and kitchen all together. Home also offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Enjoy the breeze only a hilltop location can provide from the comfort of the wrap around wide deck. No neighbors in view, pond just steps away from the log home, excellent rock based driveway, well and septic (both health department approved), gas space heat and pellet stove. Also included detached storage building and kids hunting shanny/playhouse! Furniture will remain with property. Get away from it all! 5 miles from town! $235,000 Additional acreage is available for purchase!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Nichols, Board-DePue Realty at 304-927-3250

529 Parkersburg Rd, Spencer, 25276 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1998

529 Parkersburg Road, Spencer - Custom raised ranch home on 1.59 acres+/- offering 3 bedrooms (potential for fourth), 2 1/2 bath (recently remodeled), custom kitchen with granite counters and island, master suite, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and sunroom. Lower floor offers mother-in-law quarters with 2 additional bedrooms, kitchen in downstairs (granite counters also), family room, sunroom and laundry and utility room. Home impresses with its above the top features including hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, newer roof, updated heating and cooling, granite counters in kitchens and bath, walk-in closet, outdoor entertaining patio area, and beautiful views! Also includes 2 car garage with attic storage, spacious “mud room” off of garage, city water/sewer and high-speed internet availability. Approximately 4,000 sq ft of living space…IMPRESSIVE HOME! $269,000

7617 Clay Rd, Looneyville, 25259 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2011

MLS104238---7617 Clay Road - 5.78 acres +\- with a 2012 3 bedroom doublewide. Home has 2 full baths, open concept family room, kitchen and dining room and a front covered/cathedral deck and rear covered deck. This listing also includes a carport, outbuilding, city water and additional building site already graded. Go take a walk in the woods in your back yard! Located approximately 15 miles from Spencer and less than 10 miles from I-79. $130,000

505 Green Acres Circle, Spencer, 25276 3 Beds 2 Baths | $143,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,518 Square Feet | Built in 1965

505 Green Acres Circle - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher in Green Acres subdivision. Located on a beautiful lot, with lots of level room for play or gardening. Home includes an attached one car garage with workshop area, storage room, rear covered porch, newer concrete driveway, architectural shingled roof, vinyl siding and double pane windows. Home has energy efficient central heating and cooling, new hot water tank and all public utilities. Spacious living room with stone fireplace, dining room or den area, spacious kitchen with bar and lots of cabinet space and laundry room. Turn-key purchase that should qualify for no money down loan! Call our office to discuss how! Priced at $143,000

