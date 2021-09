With the Steelers losing their starting nose tackle against the Raiders, here are six free-agent defensive tackles the Steelers need to bring in to replace him. The Steelers suffered a major loss along their defensive line in week two when Tyson Alualu injured his ankle and is now reportedly out for the season. In what can only be described as a career resurgence, Alualu has made a successful transition from defensive end to nose tackle in the Steelers scheme.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO