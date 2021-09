Former Texans, Giants, 49ers, and Panthers quarterback David Carr, currently an NFL Network analyst and the older brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, might be popping champagne in the same way the 1972 Dolphins do whenever the last remaining undefeated team takes a loss. Carr mentioned something on the NFL Network this week that really stunned me, but I went back and did the research, and it checks out — Carr, the first overall pick of the Texans in 2002, is the last quarterback picked first overall in a draft to contribute to a win in his first career start.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO