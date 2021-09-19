On the hunt for a home in Clinton? These houses are on the market

(Clinton, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Clinton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

423 Patton Street, Clinton, 72031 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,433 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Welcome to the market this Craftsmen Style home that is walking distance to the Clinton Public Schools. With a sprawling .78 acre level lot with a basketball court pad, a concrete pad for your RV. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a formal dining room office spaces and so much moor! Its a must see.

For open house information, contact Jad Dowdy, Resort Realty at 501-884-4100

845 Old Choctaw Rd., Choctaw, 72028 4 Beds 2 Baths | $122,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1980

DO NOT miss out on this precious lake front property just approx 100 yds. from your front porch. Enjoy sitting on the deck while watching the family fish, picnic, and swim. 20 x 20 shop for all your toys plus a large open shed in the back yard. Choctaw marina just minutes down the road. This home was updated in 2007 with new floors and slab. Give me a call to schedule your showing. See agent remarks.

For open house information, contact Jill Turner, RE/MAX Elite Conway Branch at 501-291-3841

6302 W Hwy 95, Clinton, 72031 3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Very private location with a great cabin for a retreat or hunting. Big front porch for you to relax and enjoy the country.

For open house information, contact Jonna Shaw, CBRPM Conway at 501-329-1011

1776 Hwy 336 West, Clinton, 72031 4 Beds 5 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,036 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Exquisite 2 1/2 story country home on 9 +/- country acres. This home features over 5000 sq ft.. Open living/kitchen with beautiful wood and travertine flooring. Granite counter tops and formal dining room. Huge master suite with access to large back porch. Office space, craft room and workout room on 1St level. 2nd level with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. 1st and 2nd levels have their own laundry centers Half basement completely finished for media room. Above ground pool for summer fun!

For open house information, contact Phillip Jones, Arkansas Mountain Real Estate at 501-745-2296