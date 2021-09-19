Top homes for sale in Worland

(Worland, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Worland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

502 West Wyoming Ave, Basin, 82401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Corner lot home with shop and guest house! Well maintained, fenced yard, and beautiful landscaping. Guest home could be used as a rental for extra income to help pay the mortgage. This is a must see!

1242 Hwy 20 S, Basin, 82401 1 Bed 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 625 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Real cool off grid 1 bed/1 bath cabin/shophouse. Solar Panels, Well. 121+/- Deeded acres, surrounded by State Lands and BLM. Good antelope and deer hunting. Sells " As Is Where Is".

407 Obie Sue Avenue, Worland, 82401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Nice home with great curb appeal. Home features an open living and kitchen area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level and 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement. This home has tons of potential.

