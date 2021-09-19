CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worland, WY

Top homes for sale in Worland

Worland News Alert
Worland News Alert
 4 days ago

(Worland, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Worland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fodXz_0c102vfo00

502 West Wyoming Ave, Basin, 82401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Corner lot home with shop and guest house! Well maintained, fenced yard, and beautiful landscaping. Guest home could be used as a rental for extra income to help pay the mortgage. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Holly Griffin, The Real Estate Connection at 307-754-2800

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWBORWY-10017265)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6cla_0c102vfo00

1242 Hwy 20 S, Basin, 82401

1 Bed 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 625 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Real cool off grid 1 bed/1 bath cabin/shophouse. Solar Panels, Well. 121+/- Deeded acres, surrounded by State Lands and BLM. Good antelope and deer hunting. Sells " As Is Where Is".

For open house information, contact Max Gifford, Running Horse Realty at 307-754-9400

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWBORWY-10017195)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2QtA_0c102vfo00

407 Obie Sue Avenue, Worland, 82401

4 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Nice home with great curb appeal. Home features an open living and kitchen area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level and 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement. This home has tons of potential.

For open house information, contact Kerri Manig, Roundtop Real Estate, LLC at 307-864-2252

Copyright © 2021 Wyoming Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSWY-20212076)

Worland News Alert

ABOUT

With Worland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

