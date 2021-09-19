CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Messi looks angry at being replaced; Icardi gets late winner

Tacoma News Tribune
 12 days ago

Lionel Messi hit the crossbar with a curling free kick and looked angry at being taken off in the 75th minute in his home debut Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain. Substitute Mauro Icardi scored deep into stoppage time as PSG scraped a 2-1 win over Lyon in the French league to make it six straight victories.

Messi and Ronaldo's New Look on the Field

Summertime always brings amazing and surprising transfers in the world of soccer. This is when teams go out to look for players that will help them with their respective leagues's upcoming season. This transfer season was like no other, with, arguably, the biggest thing to happen in years: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moving clubs in the same transfer window for the first time.
World Soccer Talk

Icardi gives PSG win over Lyon on Messi home debut

Paris (AFP) – Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored in stoppage time as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Lyon 2-1 on Sunday. Messi outshone his team-mates in PSG's all-star attack for much of the game at the...
NBC Sports

VIDEO: Messi unhappy at early sub; PSG get stoppage-time winner vs Lyon

Lionel Messi is still searching for his first goal for PSG after being subbed off in the 76th minute (he was not happy with Mauricio Pochettino) of Sunday's late 2-1 victory over Lyon. Messi was hardly ineffective while he was on the field (he took four shots and put two...
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo replaces Lionel Messi as highest-paid footballer in Forbes rankings

Cristiano Ronaldo has replaced Lionel Messi as the highest-paid footballer in the world, according to latest rankings released by Forbes. Ronaldo is set to make $125m (£91.63m) before taxes in the 2021-22 season after moving back to Manchester United with $70m (£51.31m) coming from his salary and bonuses at Old Trafford, according to Forbes.
PSG's Mauro Icardi scores a late winner against Lyon as Messi makes his home debut.

PSG's Mauro Icardi scores a late winner against Lyon as Messi makes his home debut. Mauro Icardi scored a stunning stoppage-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon 2-1 on Sunday. Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain, but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored a thrilling stoppage-time winner for the Ligue 1 leaders.
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino defends Lionel Messi substitution in late PSG win

Lionel Messi cut a frustrated figure after being substituted for Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend, with manager Mauricio Pochettino opting to remove the star summer signing despite the need to find a late winner against Lyon on Sunday night.Earlier in the match the former Barcelona star had struck the frame of the goal directly from a free-kick, before PSG had to come from behind following Lucas Paqueta's fine finish. Neymar then won a contentiously given penalty which he dispatched himself for the equaliser.Messi was then subbed off for fellow summer arrival Achraf Hakimi with 15 minutes to play as PSG...
Yardbarker

Watch: Messi Had a Unique Reaction to Icardi's Game-Winning Goal Against Lyon

Much talk regarding Paris Saint-Germain's dramatic 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Olympique Lyonnais has centered on Mauricio Pochettino's decision to sub off Lionel Messi in the first half. Still, PSG forward Mauro Icardi rescued the French powerhouse with a key late goal that wound up being the game-winner in the...
I was getting desperate to score - Messi

It was the moment European football had been waiting for - and the one Pep Guardiola knew was probably "unstoppable". Lionel Messi glided forward from the halfway line late on against Manchester City at the Parc des Princes, played a one-two with Paris St-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe and left goalkeeper Ederson rooted to the spot with a shot beautifully placed into the top corner.
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo jumps barrier to help injured steward after his wayward shot hit her during warmup in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the UEFA Champions League and made his second Manchester United debut in the competition against Young Boys and didn't waste any time to score when he tucked home from close range after a sumptuous outer foot pass from Bruno Fernandes in the 13th minute of the game. However it was not enough as 10-men United were stunned by Young Boys in 2-1 defeat, as Jordan Siebatcheu capitalised on a Jesse Lingard back pass and scored the winner in the 95th minute.
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel bemoans 'slow and tired' Chelsea after Champions League defeat to Juventus

Thomas Tuchel felt his Chelsea side looked 'tired' during their 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.The reigning European champions were undone by a Federico Chiesa strike which came just 11 seconds into the second half.And Tuchel, who has now suffered two defeats in four days following the loss to Manchester City at the weekend, was not pleased with the way his side applied themselves in Italy.Speaking to BT Sport after the game, he said: "Of course it is impossible at this kind of level to concede a goal like this in the first seconds of the second half."I...
The Independent

Games and goals – Cristiano Ronaldo's record-setting Champions League career

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record with his 178th Champions League appearance on Wednesday night.The Portugal star passed his former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas and marked the occasion by scoring Manchester United's late winner against Villarreal.Here, the PA news agency looks at Ronaldo's record-setting career in the competition.AppearancesRonaldo made 101 Champions League appearances for Real and 23 for Juventus, with Wednesday his 54th across two spells at United.Casillas had held the record since 2015 and made the last of his 177 Champions League appearances in April 2017 for Porto against Juventus.The first 150 came for Real, including 53 alongside...
