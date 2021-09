WALLINGFORD — After being partially virtual last year, the Wallingford YMCA is gearing up for the 2021 Fishbein/YMCA Community Road Race to be fully in person again. “We did live and virtual last year, it went pretty well,” said YMCA Executive Director Sean Doherty. “This year we’re doing live only and we are encouraging people to attend if they feel comfortable of course and we are creating an environment where the runners feel comfortable.”

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO