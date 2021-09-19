CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Dillon? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Dillon, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dillon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

718 E Glendale, Dillon, 59725

3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This old line home is ready to be lived in or rented out right now. Most of your needs can be met on the main level. Basement holds the wood stove and a small storage area only. Carpets could benefit from some updating as does the bath and kitchen areas due to age. Washer and Dryer are included along with three storage sheds and a rain water collection system for the plants. Roof is new this year. Front yard and back yard are fenced to keep your pets at home. A berry patch has been reported on the west side of the home. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS-IS. All inspections will be for the buyer's benefit only. No offers will be considered unless the Buyer has personally toured the property.

100 Redtail, Dillon, 59725

2 Beds 2 Baths | $578,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Looking for a home with a creek, trees and green grass in Beaverhead County? This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1404 sf home with a 2 car attached garage, sits on 5.388 irrigated acres on Blacktail Deer Creek. An added bonus - a 960 sf guest cabin with a studio apartment and a shop/office. Blacktail Deer Creek meanders through the trees with beautiful views of the Blacktail and other mountain ranges. The pastures are irrigated with handline and would make a great spot for a couple of horses. There is a separate fenced area for horses or 4H animals. Located in the popular Blacktail Deer Creek Estates subdivision, this area is surrounded by agriculture and wildlife abound. There is an abundance of deer, elk, moose and antelope and the Centennial & Gravelly mountains are just up the road. Located in the Beaverhead National Forest, this is an area of exceptional outdoor recreation, as it includes an amazingly diverse environment of vegetation, wildlife and waterfowl. Only 5 miles from Dillon.

155 Tory Drive, Dillon, 59725

3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1994

We are excited to announce a charming 10 acre property with amazing views. You feel the calmness of country living yet you're only 5 minutes from town. The cozy home includes 3 bedrooms, with a 4th space perfect for an office, 2 baths, new flooring, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a relaxing deck/patio area. The property is an oasis and features a mature yard, underground sprinklers, and there is room for horses. This priced to sell property won't last long, call to schedule a showing today!

108 Cloudrest, Dillon, 59725

4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This sweet family home is back on the market at no fault of its own. It's in a desirable neighborhood, a Tri Level with Kitchen, Living and Dining on the main floor. The kitchen has newer stainless steal appliances. 3 bed/1bath are upstairs, large family room, 1 bed/1 bath downstairs. Not to mention the charming fenced back yard, featuring a large patio and a detached garage. This comfortable home has been well maintained and is ready to welcome it's new family.

