Take a look at these homes for sale in Alpine

(Alpine, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alpine. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

502 E Brown St, Alpine, 79830 6 Beds 4 Baths | $672,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,119 Square Feet | Built in 1940

The BEST of both worlds! Private residence plus Multiple income producing Suites.Known as the 19th Hole; you will be impressed with the many custom features: Separate Master Suite w/ Fireplace, vaulted ceiling & custom spa bathroom. The main home has a fireplace, 2 beds/1 bath with gourmet kitchen. Attached to the main home with a separate entrance is a Adorable vintage apartment. Another detached apartment features 3 Beds/1 Bath. Water Well New Electric & HVAC.Strong Financials. So Much to See!

2411 Old Marathon Hwy, Alpine, 79830 2 Beds 1 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2013

.50 ACRE ADDED FOR TOTAL OF 1.0 ACRE!! Located on Old Marathon Highway with amazing views and plenty of space. Built in 2013 with 2,400 heated/air conditioned space PLUS 1,500 sq.ft. add-on that could be used for additional living space, shop, office, etc. Front carport measures 22x60 and west carport measures 22x40. Situated on .50 acre with city water, septic, and propane.

2500 W Hwy 90, Alpine, 79830 6 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,698 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Two houses for the price of one!!! Yellow house features 2 bedrooms and one bathroom, with a fenced yard and 3 car carport. The green house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a fenced yard and 1 car garage. Great investment property!! Call Stormie at 432-386-2268 for more information, or to schedule a showing.

422 Mountain View Rd, Alpine, 79830 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1997

1,664 sf Country Style Home with a 240 sf 1 Car Garage featuring 4 nice sized bedrooms with 2 baths & sits on 1.366 acres. Open living/kitchen area, large laundry room w/storage & folding area, laminate and tile flooring, double paned windows, 2 year old metal roof, is all electric w/central HVAC. The home has several storage closets and an extra storage room in the one car garage. It has a large back porch and a screened in back porch which is perfect for watching the West Texas sunset!

