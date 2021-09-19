Chicago Bears Andy Dalton answers critics with great start vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Earlier on Sunday reports surfaced that the Chicago Bears were going to give Justin Fields more playing time with Andy Dalton remaining the team’s starting quarterback.

Pretty much under fire in the Windy City since signing with Chicago this past spring, Dalton answered critics by engineering a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown-scoring drive to open Sunday’s game against his former Cincinnati Bengals team .

Dalton completed 6-of-7 passes for 39 yards, including a touchdown pass to Allen Robinson, on the opening drive.

That was an absolutely beautiful strike from Andy Dalton with Bengals corner Chidobe Awuzie providing excellent coverage on the slant.

In his Bears debut against the Los Angeles Rams last week, Dalton completed 71% of his passes for just 206 yards without a touchdown. Fields ran in for a touchdown himself.

Andy Dalton answers critics amid Justin Fields reports

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This comes on the heels of NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reporting that Fields “continues to deliver wow moments behind the scenes, as the team uses his packages of plays as growth moments.”

The entire Dalton-Fields thing was the talk of Chicago after the Bears traded up for the Ohio State product in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in late April.

The backdrop here is a Bears brass in that of head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace who are clearly on the hot seat. Whether that plays a role in the decision-making process moving forward remains to be seen.

