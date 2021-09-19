CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears Andy Dalton answers critics with great start vs. Cincinnati Bengals

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35v4PL_0c102nrE00

Earlier on Sunday reports surfaced that the Chicago Bears were going to give Justin Fields more playing time with Andy Dalton remaining the team’s starting quarterback.

Pretty much under fire in the Windy City since signing with Chicago this past spring, Dalton answered critics by engineering a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown-scoring drive to open Sunday’s game against his former Cincinnati Bengals team .

Dalton completed 6-of-7 passes for 39 yards, including a touchdown pass to Allen Robinson, on the opening drive.

That was an absolutely beautiful strike from Andy Dalton with Bengals corner Chidobe Awuzie providing excellent coverage on the slant.

In his Bears debut against the Los Angeles Rams last week, Dalton completed 71% of his passes for just 206 yards without a touchdown. Fields ran in for a touchdown himself.

Andy Dalton answers critics amid Justin Fields reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nzbla_0c102nrE00
Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This comes on the heels of NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reporting that Fields “continues to deliver wow moments behind the scenes, as the team uses his packages of plays as growth moments.”

The entire Dalton-Fields thing was the talk of Chicago after the Bears traded up for the Ohio State product in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in late April.

The backdrop here is a Bears brass in that of head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace who are clearly on the hot seat. Whether that plays a role in the decision-making process moving forward remains to be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWpKi_0c102nrE00 Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals soar, Packers collapse into Week 2

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FanSided

Bears fans might call the police on Matt Nagy for not benching Andy Dalton for Justin Fields

It took one drive for Chicago Bears fans to start calling for quarterback Andy Dalton to be benched in favor of rookie Justin Fields. If Bears head coach Matt Nagy hoped Chicago fans might take a wait-and-see approach to the quarterback spot, they have. They waited for the season-opener to arrive. They saw one drive of Andy Dalton. And they decided they want nothing to do with him.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: How can Andy Dalton hold off Justin Fields for the Chicago Bears starting QB job? Open up the offense.

The developmental plan for Justin Fields only will expand from Sunday’s five-snap outing against the Los Angeles Rams, and all Andy Dalton can do is support the coaches’ belief he’s currently the best option for the Chicago Bears by putting points on the board. It all sounds ridiculous to the vocal crowd that wants to see Fields, the future at the position, start now. But the only people ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears fans have great way of showing appreciation for Andy Dalton

Chicago Bears fans are excited to get their first real look at rookie Justin Fields, but that does not mean they want to kick veteran quarterback Andy Dalton while he is down. Dalton will miss Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after he suffered a knee injury in Week 3. Fields will make his first NFL start as a result. After head coach Matt Nagy made the news official on Wednesday, a group of Bears fans started a movement on Reddit to encourage donations to Dalton’s official charity.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Dolphins#American Football#Allenrobinson#Td#Fox#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfl Media#Dalton Fields#Ohio State#Cardinals#Packers
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will Matt Nagy tailor the offense for rookie QB Justin Fields? Why haven’t the tight ends been more involved? And is there a solution at nickel cornerback?

With the Chicago Bears coming off their first victory of the season and Justin Fields expected to make his first NFL start Sunday in Cleveland, there’s plenty to talk about in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag. How likely is Matt Nagy to modify the offense to fit his new quarterback? Lessons learned from Mitch Trubisky or same old Matt? — @bearingdowngirl With everything pointing to Justin ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
nnhsnorthstar.com

Opinion: Andy Dalton should start for the Bears week one

Even though it goes against many fans’ wishes, the Bears should start veteran quarterback Andy Dalton against the Los Angeles Rams in week one of the 2021-2022 season. According to Dalton’s pre-season numbers, he put up 164 yards in 13 pass completions, ending preseason with an 82.2 passer rating, even while playing with the second and third string.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Dalton Reveals His Mindset With Justin Fields

Heading into the first weekend of the NFL season, Bears QB1 Andy Dalton has first-round pick Justin Fields and the city of Chicago breathing down his neck. With the vast majority of the Bears’ fanbase ready to turn the reigns over to Fields, every little mistake by the veteran quarterback will be met with heavy scrutiny.
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Postgame Show: Chicago Bears - Cincinnati Bengals (Week 2)

In this episode, Nicholas Moreano breaks down the Bears' 20-17 win over the Bengals. Listen as he discusses the key takeaways from the Week 2 victory at Soldier Field. BetUS: 125% Sign Up Bonus with promo code CHICAGO125 chicagoaudible.com/bet.
NFL
Albany Herald

Bears hold off Bengals after Andy Dalton exits with injury

Roquan Smith had eight tackles, one sack and an interception return for a 53-yard score and the Chicago Bears held off the visiting Cincinnati Bengals for a 20-17 win Sunday afternoon. Allen Robinson II added a touchdown reception for Chicago (1-1), which won its home opener. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy