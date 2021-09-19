Check out these Ulysses homes on the market

(Ulysses, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ulysses will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

814 N Cheyenne, Ulysses, 67880 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home on North Cheyenne is ready for a new family. Nice open floor plan, appliances will stay and includes washer and dryer. Master boasts two large walk in closets, and great natural light throughout this home. Bonus sun room right off the dining area. Very large back yard enclosed with vinyl fencing. Ready to enjoy your evenings relaxing on the covered porch? Call today for your showing. I am excited to show this move in ready home, so call today! Dana Trahern --620.353.9537

For open house information, contact Dana Trahern, NextHome Dana Trahern Realty at 620-353-9537

221 Maxwell Circle, Ulysses, 67880 6 Beds 4 Baths | $239,900 | 4,385 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Get ready to spend your evenings under this spacious enclosed patio while enjoying this backyard oasis. From the gazebo, to the luscious foliage providing ample shade, you are sure to unwind here after a hectic day. Over 4300sqft, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 3 living spaces, this home is sure to meet all of your wants and needs. Adorable, modern kitchen with plenty of countertop space and cabinets. This home boasts a large pantry in the kitchen, as well as one downstairs. 4 bedrooms upstairs, two bedrooms downstairs along with a full bath. Huge game room also found downstairs. 2 car attached garage, and lots of storage space in this home. Call or Text Dana Trahern @ 620.353.9537 for your showing.

