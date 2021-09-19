CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ulysses, KS

Check out these Ulysses homes on the market

Ulysses Voice
Ulysses Voice
 4 days ago

(Ulysses, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ulysses will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNNEN_0c102kD300

814 N Cheyenne, Ulysses, 67880

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home on North Cheyenne is ready for a new family. Nice open floor plan, appliances will stay and includes washer and dryer.  Master boasts two large walk in closets, and great natural light throughout this home. Bonus sun room right off the dining area. Very large back yard enclosed with vinyl fencing. Ready to enjoy your evenings relaxing on the covered porch?  Call today for your showing.   I am excited to show this move in ready home, so call today!   Dana Trahern  --620.353.9537

For open house information, contact Dana Trahern, NextHome Dana Trahern Realty at 620-353-9537

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-189128)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zwuvh_0c102kD300

221 Maxwell Circle, Ulysses, 67880

6 Beds 4 Baths | $239,900 | 4,385 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Get ready to spend your evenings under this spacious enclosed patio while enjoying this backyard oasis.  From the gazebo, to the luscious foliage providing ample shade, you are sure to unwind here after a hectic day.  Over 4300sqft, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 3 living spaces, this home is sure to meet all of your wants and needs. Adorable, modern kitchen with plenty of countertop space and cabinets.  This home boasts a large pantry in the kitchen, as well as one downstairs.  4 bedrooms upstairs, two bedrooms downstairs along with a full bath.  Huge game room also found downstairs.  2 car attached garage, and lots of storage space in this home.     Call or Text Dana Trahern @ 620.353.9537 for your showing.

For open house information, contact Dana Trahern, NextHome Dana Trahern Realty at 620-353-9537

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-185566)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulysses, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Ulysses Voice

Ulysses Voice

Ulysses, KS
26
Followers
227
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ulysses Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy