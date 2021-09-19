On the hunt for a home in Montevideo? These houses are on the market

(Montevideo, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Montevideo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1501 N 6Th Street, Montevideo, 56265 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Great price for this rambler to update and make it your own! Spacious living room has a picture window and opens into dining room with hardwood floor. The eat-in kitchen comes with stove,. Home has hardwood floors underneath the carpets. Basement is sheet rocked and can be finished off as you desire! Besides the attached garage, there is a storage shed with concrete floor. Situated on a nice corner lot in a convenient location!

806 E Lincoln Avenue, Montevideo, 56265 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Originality stands proud in this 1940s, 3 bedroom/2 bath - 2 story home. Enjoy the beauty of original hardwood floors throughout the home; with some windows replaced in 2013. Shingles & vinyl siding replaced in 2014; new central air in 2018; and it has forced air furnace & breakers. The living room is adorned with a wood burning fireplace that is not currently used, but awaits your a arrival to give it a new revival! All three bedrooms and a full bath are located upstairs. The basement already provides you great storage, laundry & a 1/4 bath; but you get to make it your own! Step outside and enjoy the covered patio with attached single car garage! This move-in ready home is located on a corner lot with plenty of trees for shade and privacy. Make this home your very own!

1108 N 5Th Street, Montevideo, 56265 3 Beds 2 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,594 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Come and see this recently remodeled home, too many updates to list. Don't let this move in ready home pass you by!

1114 Ashmore Circle, Montevideo, 56265 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for a nice quiet neighborhood to live in? This property is located in a cul- de-sac at the edge of town. With 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this has potential of housing a large family, providing extra income by using the basement as a rental or maybe you are looking for something that has an in-law suite! The basement is separate from the main floor, but does have the possibility to be opened up into the main living area if need be. Main floor laundry, whirlpool tub, kitchenette in basement, you have got to check this home out!

