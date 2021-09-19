Take a look at these homes on the market in Yerington

(Yerington, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Yerington. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

106 Sunrise Ct, Yerington, 89447 3 Beds 2 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home features 2150 sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and a 3 car garage. This is an opportunity to own a new construction home in the wonderful community of Yerington. Photos are of a similar home and are being used to show quality of finishes available. Builder reserves the right to make changes and alterations without prior notice. Property taxes are based on vacant land and will be reassessed after home is completed.

2 Pinehurst Ct, Yerington, 89447 3 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This is a must see home!

197 N Hwy 95A, Yerington, 89447 5 Beds 3 Baths | $494,900 | Manufactured Home | 3,349 Square Feet | Built in 2005

A charming covered deck out front is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or to stargaze from late at night. When you make your way inside you are greeted by high ceilings, a large living room and plush carpets. Venture further into the home where you will find the great room that hosts the spacious formal dining room, family room and kitchen. The open floor plan makes this the perfect place to entertain a crowd or host an intimate holiday meal with loved ones. The kitchen enjoys 2 islands that double as breakfast bars, matching white appliances, an abundance of cabinet and counter space and a fabulous pantry. Head to master suite and prepare to be impressed! High ceilings, plush carpet and plenty of extra space are sure to fit even your largest bedroom furniture. The master bathroom boasts a linen closet, 2 vanities, luxurious garden tub, separate shower and an ultra-spacious walk-in closet. The remaining 4 bedrooms can be found as you continue through the home. These spaces are perfect for everyone in the family to have their own space to call their own, they can also easily convert to the home office or distance learning zone. You will also find 2 additional full bathrooms that allow everyone to get ready at the same time without having to fight over the space. This 5-acre parcel is sure to be the oasis of your dreams, come see it for yourself today!

703 Kathy Avenue, Yerington, 89447 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Meadows & Mountains views in back yard, No one behind you, with gate to Walking Trails, Central Heat & A/C, Fully finished 10x12 Storage/Workshop with electricity, Covered front and back patio, Nicely Landscaped, Lovely Trees & Shrubs, RV Access, In a quiet Cul-de-sac.

