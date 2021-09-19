CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironwood, MI

Check out these Ironwood homes on the market

 4 days ago

(Ironwood, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ironwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

N10529 Cedar, Ironwood, 49938

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1952

WOW! Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that sits on 1.80 Acres in Bessemer Township. Nice mud room area when you enter the house equipped with a closet. Beautiful custom kitchen with wine holders, new stainless steel appliances, travertine tile that runs through the attached dining area. Living room with a new stone fireplace and built-ins. Standard ceilings converted into cathedral ceilings with custom wood work. Laundry room on the main level. 2 full bathrooms, one with a jet tub and subway tile and the other has a beautiful walk-in tile shower. New insulation, drywall, windows, roof, plumbing and much more. This house has an attached garage plus an additional 32x24 detached garage.

732 Pabst St E, Ironwood, 49938

4 Beds 2 Baths | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1910

4BR/1.5BA Ironwood home in a convenient family location! Less than a block from Luther Wright K-12 school, downtown and shopping are right there. This home features a nice sized living room, separate dining room area, large kitchen, and a newly added half bath downstairs. Upstairs, you'll find an updated full bathroom and four large bedrooms ensuring room for the entire family. A full unfinished basement is downstairs and outside there is a large covered deck for relaxing and a roomy backyard with a shed. This home has tons of potential and is priced right--come see today!

1707 S Barber, Bessemer, 49911

2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Move in ready! 2 car garage! Privacy fenced back yard! This 2 br, 1 bath home has had many updates through the years. The main level has a cute open front porch that leads into the bonus space which could be a nice office or sitting area. The living room has nice carpeting and is open to the formal dining area which has the patio door to that wonderful back yard. The L shaped kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and counter space and includes the stove and refrigerator. The back entry mud room has a closet and is conveniently located right near the kitchen. Upstairs are 2 nice size bedrooms both with closets and the bath which has a spa type tub! The 2 car garage is 24'x28' so there is extra room for storage. The fenced back yard offers so much privacy!! There is also a nice patio area so you can enjoy the outside space. All of the windows have been updated, the exterior is mostly maintenance free with the added feature accent of the log siding up front. This home is move-in ready and is conveniently located in the Yale are of Bessemer. Close to the ATV/snowmobile and the Iron Belle trails.

11374 Northwoods Rd, Carey, 54534

0 Bed 0 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 400 Square Feet | Built in 2014

MOTIVATED SELLER! The perfect place to get away from it all. 20x20 one room cabin completed in 2014 with 2x6 construction and Michigan trusses. Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, air conditioner and all furnishings! Cabin is cute as can be and includes an outhouse with holding tank and a storage shed. The gas heater is in place and just needs to be hooked up. All of this sits on 10 acres of nicely wooded land and the largest white pine tree in the Northwoods right in your front yard. Located at the end of a dead end road and on the ATV/Snowmobile trails and near the Gile Flowage boat landing.

