CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee, NC

Top homes for sale in Cherokee

Cherokee Daily
Cherokee Daily
 4 days ago

(Cherokee, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cherokee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ri2Y3_0c102bGW00

306 Mallard Loop, Waynesville, 28785

1 Bed 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 719 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Exceptionally well kept park model with an addition that doubles the SQ footage also adds 2nd full bath, nice. 1 bed plus the addition has plenty of sleeping area with a queen size sleeper sofa as well as 2 recliners and rocking chair, flat screen TV with very nice accompanying furniture. Kitchen well appointed with refrigerator, gas cooktop and oven, microwave. lots of cabinets. Two hot water heaters. Extra large over/under washer-dryer. Covered front porch to say Howdy to the walkers and neighbors. Partial cover large deck in the back to fish off of or otherwise enjoy. Big outdoor table and chairs will be waiting for you. Very convenient location 10 mins to Waynesville, 5 to Maggie Valley, 30 mins to Asheville. This home will not last long better HURRY. You may be there in time to see the Mother Goose hatch her eggs right beside the deck. Schedule a showing soon.

For open house information, contact Glenn Gore, Keller Williams Great Smokies at 828-926-5155

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3728846)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzRFS_0c102bGW00

1293 Shangri Lane, Cherokee (Jackson Co.), 28719

3 Beds 2 Baths | $392,000 | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Retreat from urban crowds to this pristine location! The view will leave you simply speechless. Wide vista views looking into the mountain peaks of the Great Smoky National Park. Nature is here and abundant with wildlife and can be experienced from the many hiking trails on the property or simply from your front porch. Surround your self with the natural beauty and piece of mind by being nestled among conservation land and national boundaries. This dream mountain home location is an active Airbnb rental with many dates already booked for the remainder 2021. Enjoy this home as a private retreat or a great investment.

For open house information, contact Billie Green (MLS Only), Beverly Hanks Realtors at 828-452-5809

Copyright © 2021 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26019604)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0kV2_0c102bGW00

15 Alexander Drive, Maggie Valley, 28751

3 Beds 3 Baths | $780,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Build with Distinctive Building & Design on this premium lot in the great resort community of Masters Landing at Maggie Valley Club & Resort. The home built here will overlook the golf course and have an astounding 180 degree south-facing mountain view. Watch the sun rise and set from your covered deck. The 3 bed, 2.5 bath one level home proposed to be built here, the Blue Ridge, has a terrific layout and many features: expansive master suite, well-appointed kitchen, stone fireplace anchoring the vaulted great room, a wall of windows delineating the indoor and outdoor spaces, premium cabinetry, solid doors, Andersen windows, hardwood flooring, granite counters, etc. The home is completely customizable to your taste. Act today to secure this one and only available lot. Owners enjoy included lawn and landscape maintenance, as well as a fitness/social membership to the Club.

For open house information, contact Darrin Graves, Keller Williams Great Smokies at 828-926-5155

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3730976)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9dR4_0c102bGW00

29 Natures Way, Maggie Valley, 28751

5 Beds 5 Baths | $625,000 | 4,318 Square Feet | Built in 1989

5/4.5 Custom home right on the Jonathan Creek, trout stocked, sounds of the flowing water, relax on the wrap-around covered porch. Open floorplan with large, 2-story great room, stone fireplace on main floor. All of the rooms have large windows facing the creek... dining area, breakfast room, custom kitchen with island, and more. Upstairs, office space, 2 large bedroom suites, large loft, walk-in shower, double vanity. Family room with another fireplace downstairs with separate entrance, 2 beds/1bath. 2012 Roof, 2016 HVAC, Spectrum Internet/TV, City Water, City Sewer, Paved Roads, Easy Access. 1800+SF of porch/deck. Partially furnished - most furniture remaining in the home. (Rentals are allowed, but this home has not been on a rental program). Flood Certificate attached (house not in floodplain).

For open house information, contact Jacqueline Reynolds (MLS Only), RE/MAX Executive (MLS Only) at 828-564-9393

Copyright © 2021 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26019177)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Waynesville, NC
City
Maggie Valley, NC
City
Cherokee, NC
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Cherokee Daily

Cherokee Daily

Cherokee, NC
70
Followers
300
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cherokee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy