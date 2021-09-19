Top homes for sale in Cherokee

(Cherokee, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cherokee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

306 Mallard Loop, Waynesville, 28785 1 Bed 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 719 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Exceptionally well kept park model with an addition that doubles the SQ footage also adds 2nd full bath, nice. 1 bed plus the addition has plenty of sleeping area with a queen size sleeper sofa as well as 2 recliners and rocking chair, flat screen TV with very nice accompanying furniture. Kitchen well appointed with refrigerator, gas cooktop and oven, microwave. lots of cabinets. Two hot water heaters. Extra large over/under washer-dryer. Covered front porch to say Howdy to the walkers and neighbors. Partial cover large deck in the back to fish off of or otherwise enjoy. Big outdoor table and chairs will be waiting for you. Very convenient location 10 mins to Waynesville, 5 to Maggie Valley, 30 mins to Asheville. This home will not last long better HURRY. You may be there in time to see the Mother Goose hatch her eggs right beside the deck. Schedule a showing soon.

1293 Shangri Lane, Cherokee (Jackson Co.), 28719 3 Beds 2 Baths | $392,000 | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Retreat from urban crowds to this pristine location! The view will leave you simply speechless. Wide vista views looking into the mountain peaks of the Great Smoky National Park. Nature is here and abundant with wildlife and can be experienced from the many hiking trails on the property or simply from your front porch. Surround your self with the natural beauty and piece of mind by being nestled among conservation land and national boundaries. This dream mountain home location is an active Airbnb rental with many dates already booked for the remainder 2021. Enjoy this home as a private retreat or a great investment.

15 Alexander Drive, Maggie Valley, 28751 3 Beds 3 Baths | $780,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Build with Distinctive Building & Design on this premium lot in the great resort community of Masters Landing at Maggie Valley Club & Resort. The home built here will overlook the golf course and have an astounding 180 degree south-facing mountain view. Watch the sun rise and set from your covered deck. The 3 bed, 2.5 bath one level home proposed to be built here, the Blue Ridge, has a terrific layout and many features: expansive master suite, well-appointed kitchen, stone fireplace anchoring the vaulted great room, a wall of windows delineating the indoor and outdoor spaces, premium cabinetry, solid doors, Andersen windows, hardwood flooring, granite counters, etc. The home is completely customizable to your taste. Act today to secure this one and only available lot. Owners enjoy included lawn and landscape maintenance, as well as a fitness/social membership to the Club.

29 Natures Way, Maggie Valley, 28751 5 Beds 5 Baths | $625,000 | 4,318 Square Feet | Built in 1989

5/4.5 Custom home right on the Jonathan Creek, trout stocked, sounds of the flowing water, relax on the wrap-around covered porch. Open floorplan with large, 2-story great room, stone fireplace on main floor. All of the rooms have large windows facing the creek... dining area, breakfast room, custom kitchen with island, and more. Upstairs, office space, 2 large bedroom suites, large loft, walk-in shower, double vanity. Family room with another fireplace downstairs with separate entrance, 2 beds/1bath. 2012 Roof, 2016 HVAC, Spectrum Internet/TV, City Water, City Sewer, Paved Roads, Easy Access. 1800+SF of porch/deck. Partially furnished - most furniture remaining in the home. (Rentals are allowed, but this home has not been on a rental program). Flood Certificate attached (house not in floodplain).

