Everett, PA

House hunt Everett: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Everett, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Everett. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6DO9_0c102aNn00

187 Arandale Street, Bedford, 15522

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This is an immaculate 3 bedroom home in Meadowbrook Terrace with nice landscaping and yard. There is a covered deck at the rear of the home with a sunsetter umbrella to keep you cool on those hot summer days. The carport has room for two cars and there is a two car garage in the basement which the present owner has used for storage. The home has been updated and has newer appliances, formica countertops, oak cupboards and lots of laminate flooring. The family room in the basement is cozy with carpeting, an office area and a full bath with washer dryer. This home won't last long. Make an appointment to see this amazing new listing.

For open house information, contact Rita Bush, Howard Hanna Bardell Realty at 814-623-8622

Copyright © 2021 Allegheny Highland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AHARPA-61773)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEWNR_0c102aNn00

118 Mechanic St, Everett, 15537

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Spacious and well maintained home on a corner lot with a 2 car garage and a nice yard. Property is being SOLD AS-IS, WHERE-IS.

For open house information, contact Victoria Lemley, Howard Hanna Bardell Realty at 814-623-8622

Copyright © 2021 Allegheny Highland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AHARPA-60550)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVAZ6_0c102aNn00

348 Upper Snake Spring, Everett, 15537

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1965

One story living at its best! No detail was overlooked in this sprawling ranch home in Bedford County. The warm and inviting home blends interior and exterior entertaining spaces seamlessly. Just imagine cooking that special meal while friends and family mingle in the sunroom and lovely back terrace and maintenance free fenced yard. Modern design touches are very tastefully selected and make this home a standout. Relax in the large master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. A lower level recreation room complete with large screen projector is a treat. Energy efficient heat pump, central air, main floor laundry, central vac, double car garage, new roof are just a few of the major advantages of this delightful home.

For open house information, contact Marilyn Otis, Re/Max Olde Towne Realty at 814-623-6700

Copyright © 2021 Allegheny Highland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AHARPA-61753)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070upb_0c102aNn00

5752 Clear Ridge Road, Clearville, 15535

1 Bed 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1960

2.75 Acres in a private location. Well and Septic, house and outbuildings are in disrepair. Build your own home or cabin.

For open house information, contact Cheryl McInroy, Coldwell Banker SKS Realty, LLC at 814-623-7009

Copyright © 2021 Allegheny Highland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AHARPA-61714)

Everett, PA
ABOUT

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

