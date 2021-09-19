CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amery, WI

On the hunt for a home in Amery? These houses are on the market

Amery Daily
Amery Daily
 4 days ago

(Amery, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Amery. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHuqs_0c102ZRw00

264 Staffenson Street, Amery, 54001

3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,483 Square Feet | Built in 1945

City living with country amenities, enjoy the best of both worlds in this well maintained 3 bedroom home on 1.29 acres. Nestled in the perfect location for quick access to all that Amery has to offer, but on a quite dead end street. Spend your days in the garden, relaxing on the covered deck, tinkering in one of the two- two stall garages, hitting up the nearby ATV/Snowmobile trails, or fishing in the mighty Apple River. This is one property you'll want to see!

For open house information, contact Sarah Mellerud, Property Executives Realty at 715-381-8297

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6071169)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDnQv_0c102ZRw00

2099 125Th Avenue, Saint Croix Falls, 54024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Country Setting 1.5 Story on .5 Acres w/The Perfect Combination of Updates and Original Charm Just Blocks From Conveniences! Features Include New Carpeting and Fresh Paint, Hardwood Floors, Eat In Kitchen w/Maple Cabinetry. Did I Mention The Maintenance Free Exterior, HUGE Deck, Mature Landscaping, Plenty of Off Street Parking and Large 2 Car Garage?! Schedule YOUR Showing TODAY!

For open house information, contact Melanie Emery, The Ewing Group, LLC at 866-706-5588

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6010368)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYGk8_0c102ZRw00

802 Centurion Avenue, Centuria, 54824

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 2021

One level Living! Great for someone that doesn’t want stairs, this well designed new construction home features a master suite with walk in closet and bath, spacious mud/laundry room, kitchen with ample storage and center island next to the patio door for all your backyard BBQ's! Why buy existing when you can have a home where everything is literally brand new! Located on a large corner lot.

For open house information, contact Melissa Jones, Century 21 Affiliated at 715-268-7125

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5733243)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmE5G_0c102ZRw00

1349 Green Tree Drive, Saint Croix Falls, 54024

2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,132 Square Feet | Built in 2020

"Remington" walkout rambler. Full unfinished walkout lower level. Future 2 bedrooms, bath and family room available for homeowner to finish. The master bath offers a walk in shower with a seat for your ease. All kitchen appliances including side by side refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave are provided. Special features include granite kitchen and vanity counter tops.

For open house information, contact Darryl Westerlund, RE/MAX Results at 651-735-1350

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5673718)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
Amery Daily

Amery Daily

Amery, WI
45
Followers
291
Post
3K+
Views
