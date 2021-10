LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is right around the corner and Pentatonix is coming to Louisville this December to kick off the season. The three-time Grammy Award-winning acapella group is bringing their "Evergreen Christmas Tour" to the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 11. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster or through the KFC Yum! Center box office. VIP packages will also be available.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO