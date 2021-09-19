CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

ESPN analysts react to Clemson's narrow win over Georgia Tech

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlVWC_0c102Wnl00

On ESPN’s College Football Final show, host Matt Barrie and analysts Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer talked about sixth-ranked Clemson’s narrow 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers improved to 2-1 and 1-0 in the ACC despite a modest performance from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who went 18-of-25 passing for 126 yards with no touchdowns through the air or on the ground, though he did rush eight times for 46 yards.

“He has really been struggling throwing the ball early this year, missing a lot of open receivers,” Palmer said. “Only 126 passing yards in this game.”

The Tigers, though, benefited from a strong rushing performance by freshman running back Will Shipley.

The former five-star prospect from Weddington (N.C.) High School recorded career highs in rushing attempts (21) and rushing yards (88) and tied his career high with two rushing touchdowns — Clemson’s only two scores of the game against Georgia Tech.

After recording his first two career touchdowns against South Carolina State on Sept. 11, Shipley became the first Clemson player to rush for multiple touchdowns in multiple games as a true freshman since Travis Etienne (three) in 2017.

“One of the best running backs in the country coming out of high school,” Galloway said. “They need everything they get on the ground because they have not been throwing the ball well.”

While Clemson’s offense continued to struggle on Saturday against the Yellow Jackets, the Tigers’ defense remained stout.

Clemson has now held three consecutive offenses without a touchdown for the first time since 1990 (Appalachian State, Duke and Georgia).

Per data available through Sports Reference, Clemson joined 2007 Iowa, 2008 Iowa and 2012 Florida State as the fourth team since 2000 to open the first three games of a season without allowing an offensive touchdown.

“Even though the offense is struggling, this is still one of the best defenses in the country,” Palmer said. “They’ve not allowed a touchdown yet this year.”

After surviving a test from Georgia Tech, Clemson will return to action this coming Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. road game against NC State in Raleigh, N.C.

“A win is a win is a win, I guess,” Barrie said.

