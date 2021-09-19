CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Office: ‘Dune’ Earns $36.8M in Overseas Debut

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Dune has launched at the international box office .

The highly anticipated Legendary/Warner Bros. movie opened overseas to $36.8 million across 24 markets and 7,819 screens. Russia led international tickets sales with $7.6 million, followed by France ($7.5 million), Germany ($4.9 million) and Italy ($2.6 million).

Dune ‘s giant-format ticket sales were a particular stand-out, with the movie earning $3.6 million in Imax ticket sales from 142 screens, making its per-screen Imax average an astounding $25,000. The Imax ticket sales made up 10 percent of the movie’s total international take. The movie was shot for large-format viewing, with the Imax version featuring an exclusive expanded aspect ratio.

Next weekend, Dune will continue its international expansion, opening into the Middle East, before expanding into smaller markets in mid-October and then debuting worldwide on Oct. 22. It should be noted that surges of COVID-19 cases continue to impact international markets like Australia, Japan and Korea.

The movie is set to debut in the U.S. on Oct. 22. Like all 2022 Warner Bros. titles, Dune will premiere day-and-date on HBO Max and in theaters. The streaming service is not available internationally, meaning the sci-fi epic is available only in theaters overseas. Dune will debut in China via Legendary on the recently revealed date of Oct. 22.

Timothée Chalamet leads Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi classic. Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem round out the A-list ensemble.

MovieWeb

Shang-Chi Scores Second Weekend Box Office Win with $35.7M

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings held strong at the box office for its second weekend in a row. The latest from Marvel Studios earned $35.7 million this weekend, which was more than enough to keep the number one spot, despite a 67% drop from last Friday. While the drop seems significant, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is performing like many of its Marvel Cinematic Universe predecessors, including Ant-Man, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain Marvel.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Shang-Chi” Solid In Return Box-Office

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” took the domestic box office crown again, nabbing $35.8 million in its second weekend. The film dropped 53% from its debut – a decline on par with other pre-pandemic Marvel installments and notably better than “Black Widow” which fell nearly 70% in its sophomore outing.
MOVIES
Miami Herald

‘Shang-Chi’ earns largest second-weekend box office since start of pandemic

Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” maintained the top spot at the box office in its second weekend of theatrical release, adding $35.8 million for a cumulative $145.6 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from measurement firm ComScore. Globally, the film has earned $257.6 million.
MOVIES
stevivor.com

Australian Dune movie debut almost three months later than Europe

The Australian Dune movie debut will take place almost three months later than in Europe, Warner Bros has today revealed. European countries including France, Sweden and Switzerland will premiere the film on 15 September, followed by debuts between 16-23 September in countries including Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Taiwan and the UAE.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Global box office predicted to rise 68% in 2021

Global box office takings could reach $20.2bn by the end of 2021, according to projections by UK-based film tech outfit Gower Street Analytics. This would be up 68% on 2020’s total of $12bn (figure taken from MPAA), but 52% down on 2019, when the global box office hit a record $42.3bn, and 51% down on the average of the last three pre-pandemic years (2017-2019).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mychamplainvalley.com

At the Box Office: ‘Cinderella’

There are plenty of ‘Cinderella’ remakes and spin-offs floating around Hollywood. So, what makes this one worth while? Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, explains just that, “I read another review that said… ‘I’ve seen it before, don’t need to see it again’, I could not disagree more. I’ve seen every ‘Cinderella’. This is a completely different one.”
MOVIES
/Film

Dune Is Off To The Races At The Box Office, Let's Set Some Expectations

A certain section of film folks have been looking forward to one movie above all others over the last couple of years, and that movie is "Dune." It has so much going for it: beloved source material, Denis Villeneuve ("Sicario," "Prisoners") in the director's chair, and a stacked A-list cast. Now, after a long wait, "Dune" is finally making its way into theaters overseas this weekend, which means it's off to the races at the box office.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dune’ Counts Over $8M In First Two Days At International Box Office

Friday Update: What the House of Atreides lacks in spice, it’s making up for at the foreign box office with sheer American dollars during the pandemic. Deadline has learned that the Legendary-Warner Bros. sci-fi epic Dune has risen to $8.4M through its first two days at the overseas box office from 17 markets. On Thursday alone, the film collected $4.9M. The Denis Villeneuve-directed reboot of the Frank Herbert novel added 12 markets Thursday on top of Wednesday’s five. And keep in mind, Dune is purely theatrical overseas; it will not debut day-and-date on HBO Max, which is currently in Latin America and rolling...
MOVIES
