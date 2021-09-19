CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

South Carolina city named best in the U.S. yet again by Travel + Leisure

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 4 days ago
And a nearby Georgia city made the list, too!

Bruce Baker
4d ago

The traffic there is worse than all the retirees in Florida. I would rather take a slap to my nuts than go there. Being a VA and the hospital is there I have no choice sometimes. I have friends there so it’s nice to see when I’m there.

kmass12
4d ago

once again, they only visit certain areas in Charleston, NOT the "real" Charleston which IS a shithole.

News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

