Chris Rock Says He Has COVID-19, Encourages Vaccinations

Chris Rock on Sunday morning encouraged people to get vaccinated while announcing he had contracted COVID- 19.

In his short message posted to Twitter, the comic-actor said, “Hey, guys. I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

A rep did not immediately respond to a request for more information. Rock’s post was inundated with well-wishes from friends and fans.

While a guest on The Tonight Show in May, Rock told host Jimmy Fallon that he had been vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Rock has noted on different occasions that he takes the pandemic seriously, and he encouraged others to do the same , and wear a mask.