CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan City, LA

FEMA opens temp centers in St. Mary Parish

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gM9gt_0c102RO800

FEMA is canvassing at three locations in St. Mary Parish and also has opened a temporary center there.

Canvassing continues at three sites, two in Morgan City and one in Amelia.

The Morgan City sites are at the Twin City Motel and the Cypress Lakes Resort. In Amelia, the canvassing is being done at Amelia Extended Stay.

FEMA has opened a temporary “Disaster Recovery Center” in Morgan City. FEMA staff are on hand to assist Survivors in applying for FEMA assistance, answer questions, provide Internet services for uploading documents and review/update prior applications for aid.

That center is located at the St. Mary AARP Chapter Senior Center, 4014 Chennault Street, Morgan City, LA 70380. The center is open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

If you can't get there, you can also apply at the FEMA website – www.disasterassistance.gov [disasterassistance.gov]

Or by callin FEMA - Tel - 800-621-3362. Representatives are available 24/7.

There are now 14 temporary FEMA disaster recovery centers are up and running in Louisiana parishes hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.

At the centers, survivors may apply with FEMA, upload documents needed in the application process and have their questions answered. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also on hand to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters.

The three newest centers are located at:
St. Charles Parish
▪ River Parishes Community College United Way of St. Charles Campus 13145 Hwy 90 Boutte, LA 70039
St. Mary Parish
▪ St. Mary AARP Chapter Senior Center 4014 Chennault Street Morgan City, LA 70380
St. James Parish
▪ Convent Senior Center 5775 Hwy 44 Convent, LA 70723

Hours and other details – Check the FEMA App or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for all future updates.

All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions and masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Mary Parish, LA
Morgan City, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Saint Mary Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Morgan City, LA
KATC News

Iberia, St. Landry to conduct aerial mosquito spraying

Iberia and St. Landry Parishes will conduct aerial mosquito spray operations over the next several days. Below is information for each parish. IBERIA: Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will conduct aerial operations to address elevated mosquito populations over the weekend and Monday evenings. The District is asking citizens if you must be outdoors to wear repellent, cover exposed skin and avoid outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active. Also, remember repellents with 30% DEET or less are labeled for use on children 2 years or older when applied according to instructions and by a parent. We expect favorable weather conditions. Operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one and one-half hours (1.5).
IBERIA PARISH, LA
KATC News

Hours extended for DSNAP interviews

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is extending the hours for DSNAP interviews on Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25, to allow all applicants in Phase 1 parishes, regardless of last name, to call to interview and apply.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temp#The Fema Drc Locator
KATC News

Shallow lake warning in St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies in lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville/Belle River) advise that shallow water conditions are present in Flat Lake as the water level in the river has dropped causing the majority of the lake to be very shallow. This has resulted in boats becoming stuck in the sand and mud.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
AARP
KATC News

Portion of Grand Prairie Water System under boil advisory

Grand Prairie Water System has issued a precautionary boil advisory for some customers. The advisory is due to a break in a service line and is in effect until further notice. The advisory affects Topaz Rd, everyone west of well site on Hwy 363, Faubourg Rd. and the connecting street.
POLITICS
KATC News

KATC News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy