SBA opens centers in Thibodaux, Hammond for Ida

The U.S. Small Business Administration and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center have opened two recovery centers for businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The SBA Business Recovery Centers will open on Tuesday in Hammond and Thibodaux to provide a wide range of services to businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida that occurred Aug. 26 – Sept. 3, 2021.

“Due to the severe property damage and economic losses inflicted on Louisiana businesses, we want to provide every available service to help get them back on their feet,” said SBA’s Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. “The centers will provide a one-stop location for businesses to access a variety of specialized help. SBA customer service representatives and Louisiana Small Business Development Center advisors will be available to meet individually with each business owner,” she added. No appointment is necessary. All services are provided free of charge. The centers will open as indicated below.

Business Recovery Centers

LAFOURCHE PARISH

South Louisiana Economic Council

Nicholls State University

322 Audubon Ave.

Thibodaux, LA 70310

Opens 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21

Mondays – Wednesdays

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Southeastern Louisiana Business Center

Small Business Development Center

1514 Martens Drive

Hammond, LA 70401

Opens 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23

Thursdays – Saturdays

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

“SBA representatives will meet with each business owner to explain how an SBA disaster loan can help finance their recovery. They will answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each business owner complete their electronic loan application,” said Garfield.

According to State Director Carla Holland, Louisiana Small Business Development Center business advisors at the center will provide business assistance to clients on a wide variety of matters designed to help small business owners re-establish their operations, overcome the effects of the disaster and plan for their future. “Services include assessing business working capital needs, evaluating the business’s strength, cash flow projections, and most importantly, a review of options with the business owner to help them evaluate their alternatives and make decisions that are appropriate for their situation,” she said.

Businesses of any size and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. These loans cover losses that are not fully covered by insurance or other recoveries.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

For business owners who are unable to visit the business recovery center, they may apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ [bayouregion.us11.list-manage.com] .

SBA representatives also continue to meet with business owners and residents at disaster recovery centers located throughout the impacted area. For a list of locations, or to receive additional disaster assistance information, visit SBA’s website at www.sba.gov/disaster [sba.gov] . Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Oct. 28, 2021. The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 31, 2022.

