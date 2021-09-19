CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How to Maximize Your Social Security

By Justin Brock
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial Security is the backbone of the average retirement income. Social Security is available to anyone who has paid taxes for 10 years, and when you reach the minimum retirement agent of 62, you may file to receive these benefits. Also, you can receive Social Security Disability payments early if you have a medical issue that Social Security deems worthy of activating (this form of income is referred to as an SSDI.) There is definitely a conundrum with deciding when to draw upon your Social Security funds and when to delay. It can be tempting to draw as soon as eligible, but some nuances can change the decision when factored in.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quad Cities Onlines

3 Things You May Have to Give Up if You Retire on Social Security Alone

You'll often hear that Social Security won't pay you enough money to cover your bills in full. The reality is that some seniors do manage to pay all of their living expenses with their monthly Social Security benefits. But what sort of lifestyle are those seniors living? Chances are, it's...
LIFESTYLE
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Heads Up, Parents: An Extra $500 Tax Credit Payment May Be Headed Your Way Soon

Are you a parent with an older teenager or young adult child that you still financially support? You could be getting an extra $500 in tax credit money soon. Here's why. Millions of parents across the nation have been on the receiving end of the new advance Child Tax Credit payments over the last few months. These early tax credit payments were part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March to help the nation recover from the effects of the pandemic. And, so far, the money has had a pretty big impact on low- to moderate-income households across the nation.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Social Security Income#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Age#Fra#Irmaa#Medicare
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNBC

What debt ceiling woes could mean for Social Security benefits

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested this week that Social Security benefits will be impacted if Congress doesn't raise or suspend the debt ceiling. The program's funds that it uses to pay benefits will likely not face long-term consequences from any political gridlock on Capitol Hill. However, there is the possibility...
U.S. POLITICS
smobserved.com

Why is My Social Security Cost of Living Increase Different From Everyone Else's?

Ask Rusty – Is My COLA Increase Based on My Current SS Benefit?. AdvertisementDear Rusty: I started collecting SS when I turned 70 to maximize my income. One factor that is never mentioned is that the annual cost of living increase appears to be based on the previous year's payment. I've talked to others who are about my age (77) and we talked about how much of an adder we will receive. Those who collected earlier always get much less than I do. So, it appears that the annual increase is based on previous year's payment and not on the original payment from when I started collecting, so it has a compounding impact. Frequently the increase received by those who collected early covers the Medicare increase plus a small adder, whereas I have been getting a much larger increase. Can you comment? Signed: Wondering.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fatherly

One-Time $500 Tax Credit Only Going to Very Specific Families

The Federal Child Tax Credit has provided parents with some much-needed financial support during the ongoing pandemic but you may not have realized this monetary relief is not only for moms and dads raising young children. In fact, moms and dads of college kids can qualify for a one-time stimulus payment if they meet certain requirements. Here is everything you need to know.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy