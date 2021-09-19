CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

IndyCar to open 17-race schedule in February next season

By JENNA FRYER
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

MONTEREY, Calif. — (AP) — IndyCar's extended partnership with NBC Sports yielded an additional bonus for next year's schedule, which was already earmarked to air a record number of races on network broadcast.

The three-year extension announced with the network in July touted a record 13 races on main NBC. That number was actually expanded to 14 races on the 17-race schedule released Sunday by IndyCar ahead of its race at Laguna Seca.

The permanent road course host next year's finale on Sept. 11, a full two weeks earlier than this season ends. IndyCar concludes its season next Sunday in Long Beach.

But Long Beach will return to its traditional date in April next season, which will start in February for the first time since 2004. The Feb. 27 opener on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, is a week after NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500 and the earliest start for the IndyCar Series since 2003.

“Our terrific partnership with NBC has led to a fantastic opportunity to place an unparalleled 14 events on broadcast television," said Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp.

The opening race is the first of six consecutive IndyCar events scheduled to air on NBC. Two races — the June event at Belle Isle in Detroit and August race outside of St. Louis — will air on USA Network. Belle Isle will be the week after the Indianapolis 500 on May 29 and host just one race rather than a doubleheader.

Toronto returns to the schedule after a two-year absence because of the pandemic and the July 17 race is the one event that NBC has picked to stream exclusively on Peacock. Although all 17 races will be available to be streamed on NBC's dedicated site, the Toronto race will be available only via streaming.

Texas Motor Speedway remained on the schedule despite gripes recently over IndyCar's compatibility with the traction compound used to treat the track for NASCAR. The race moves all the way to March, though, and is a crucial oval event ahead of the Indy 500.

Long Beach's move back to its April 10 date earned the event its first spot on network television in 15 years. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course maintained its slot on the Fourth of July holiday weekend and will host IndyCar for the 38th year.

More than half of the events on the 2022 schedule have been on the calendar for 19 or more years. Iowa is one of the fairly new events, but its July doubleheader puts it back on the calendar after a one-year absence.

“This calendar provides a level of balance between temporary street circuits, road courses and ovals, and that variety and required versatility from our drivers are important, distinguishing attributes of IndyCar racing," said Miles. “The continuity among our events and the growth in the number of teams showcase our strong positioning and continued momentum.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR losing another full-time team after 2021?

The NASCAR Cup Series appears to be slated to lose one of its full-time teams following the conclusion of the 2021 season. After the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, the sport’s top level lost Germain Racing, Go Fas Racing and Leavine Family Racing, and early in the 2021 season, MBM Motorsports went from a full-time team to a team that now rarely competes.
MOTORSPORTS
Action News Jax

IndyCar soars into Laguna Seca celebrating strong season

MONTEREY, Calif. — (AP) — Nearly two dozen fans stood in the California morning chill waiting patiently for their chance to take a selfie with The Phoenix. There's always a steady line around Romain Grosjean, who patiently works his way through the crowd accommodating as many fans as possible because this outpouring of appreciation was such a pleasant surprise in his transition from Formula One to IndyCar.
MOTORSPORTS
CharlotteObserver.com

NASCAR’s 2022 race schedule is out. Biggest changes and new races for Next Gen

NASCAR’s 2022 Cup season schedule features a reshuffling of race dates and the addition of World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) near St. Louis. Additionally, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday night that the pre-season exhibition Clash race will move venues for the first time to run at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is the most dramatic change fans will see next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
Autosport Online

Longer Portland IndyCar race shifts emphasis to tyres - Bourdais

On IndyCar's last visit to Portland in 2019, the leaders were able to run the 105 lap race distance on just two stops, after 17 laps were run under caution. This year the race has been extended to 110 laps of the 1.964-mile course, which is expected to enforce a three-stopper while opening up the fuel windows.
MOTORSPORTS
wisr680.com

Nascar announces major change for season-opening Clash race for 2022

Nascar has announced a major shake-up to its season-opening event for 2022, when they move the annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, to Los Angeles. The 2022 race will be held February 6th, a week after the Super Bowl and two weeks prior to the Daytona 500. There will be a temporary, quarter-mile asphalt track constructed inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is home to the University of Southern California football team and seats over 77,000.
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Racing#Race#Indy 500#Indycar Series#Indycar#Ap#Nbc Sports#Usa Network#Belle Isle#Peacock#Texas Motor Speedway
Motorsport.com

Ilott to race all three remaining IndyCar rounds

Ilott, who will make his series debut at Portland International Racceway this weekend, was confirmed as the pilot of the #77 entry for the Firestone GP of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca next week and the finale, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. “On top of starting my...
MOTORSPORTS
Lake Oswego Review

Palou wins IndyCar race at PIR

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who had qualified first, powers through to the end for third win; retakes points lead.Alex Palou had an unforgettable weekend in Portland. Palou, piloting the No. 10 PNC Bank Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing, crashed in practice and then qualified first and survived a first-turn emergency runoff at the Festival Curves to power to victory Sunday in the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway. A couple late cautions made it close between Palou and second-place Alexander Rossi (1.2895 seconds behind) and third-place Scott Dixon. But, Palou wouldn't be overcome in the final 18-lap...
PORTLAND, OR
racer.com

PRUETT: IndyCar silly season update - the Portland edition

Team owner Ed Carpenter and Rinus VeeKay will continue in their respective roles, leaving the organization to figure out whether it has the budget to add a second full-time car, or if Carpenter’s ride share in the No. 20 Chevy will continue with a Daly or similar for the road and street courses.
MOTORSPORTS
CharlotteObserver.com

IndyCar surges out west for 3-race championship close

The spotlight is on IndyCar as the supercharged open-wheel series takes its season to the wire with a nail-biting championship race and a potential changing of the guard both atop the standings and across the grid. Pato O'Ward takes a 10-point lead in the championship standings to Portland International Raceway,...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Tahoe football on schedule to open season Friday in Fallon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After weeks of fire, smoke, evacuations and not much chance to practice outdoors, South Tahoe football is scheduled to get its season underway on Friday. The Vikings will go on the road to take on Churchill County in Fallon, Nevada at 7 p.m. The Greenwave...
FALLON, NV
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Grand Prix 2022 will have single IndyCar race; other schedule details

Race fans watching the IndyCar race at the 32nd Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will see a familiar format. The Grand Prix, presented by Lear, returns June 3-5, 2022 to Belle Isle and its IndyCar event will, for the first time since 2012, return to a single-race showing instead of being duals spread across two days.
DETROIT, MI
thefocus.news

Which races are returning to the calendar as 2022 IndyCar schedule revealed?

The 2022 IndyCar schedule has been released, featuring 17 races. But which ones are returning after a covid-19 hiatus, where is the season finale and will there be a NASCAR double-header again?. IndyCar 2022 schedule returns to normal. Since the covid-19 pandemic struck, most motor racing championships have had to...
MOTORSPORTS
blackbookmotorsport.com

NBC to air record 14 IndyCar races in 2022

Two races to be aired on USA Network, with Toronto race being shown exclusivley on Peacock Premium. Series to make a return to Toronto and Iowa Speedway. American open-wheel racing series IndyCar has announced that a record-breaking 14 events will be aired on NBC Sports following the unveiling of the 17-race 2022 calendar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Dayton Daily News

Dayton will open A-10 schedule with longest trip of conference season

All 31 games on the Dayton Flyers men’s basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season are now known. The Atlantic 10 Conference released its schedule Thursday, exactly. two months before the college basketball season begins. The A-10 will once again play an 18-game schedule. That was the plan last season as...
DAYTON, OH
thefocus.news

Alfonso Ribeiro attends IndyCar race at Laguna Seca

Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro made an appearance at the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca. What did he do at the race and which fellow Dancing with the Stars winner did he catch up with?. Alfonso Ribeiro plays key role at IndyCar Laguna Seca race. Ribeiro, who...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Colton Herta Dominates IndyCar Race at Laguna Seca

Today's IndyCar round at Laguna Seca was set to be an all-out battle between Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon, and Josef Newgarden for championship position before the season finale next weekend. In the race itself, all of O'Ward, Dixon, and Newgarden struggled with in-race pace in an event that was dominated by just one driver.
MOTORSPORTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
54K+
Followers
69K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy