Haliburton: Art Project: Botanical Traces

By Haliburton Community Organic Farm
do250.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis workshop will explore our responsibility as humans being part of nature, taking time to reflect specifically on the important Garry oak ecosystems and some of the plants that make our home truly unique. As we shift from summer to fall, we begin to observe the greens and pinks of...

