NBA

Allen Iverson Once Controversially Got Revenge on Ray Allen for an Upsetting Loss That Went Back to Their College Days

By Martin Fenn
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Ray Allen dashed Allen Iverson‘s hopes and dreams during the 1996 Big East Final. Five years later, AI returned the favor, albeit in a tremendously controversial fashion. Allen and Iverson aren’t typically considered to have the most outstanding rivalry. Yet, their battles trace back to college and extended well into the early parts of their respective careers. The rivalry began in earnest with one of the most memorable finishes in college basketball history.

Ray Allen
Allen Iverson
Jim Calhoun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Uconn Huskies#Nba Hall Of Famers#Big East Defensive#Hoyas#Georgetown#Sixers#Espn#La#Philly
NBA

Sportscasting

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

