Allen Iverson Once Controversially Got Revenge on Ray Allen for an Upsetting Loss That Went Back to Their College Days

For those of us who grew up in the early 2000s watching basketball players like Allen Iverson or Shaq play, there are few companies that illicit a sense of nostalgia like Reebok with its powerful roster at the time. Those stars, and more, had huge deals for their own signature shoes with the brand. Reebok continues to pay tribute to one of its boldface names with Iverson’s the Answer IV. Since its release in 2000, the style has been retroed in various colorways over the years. And today, the latest version has arrived. Maintaining the silhouette’s core DNA, it features a color-blocked...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO