Cobb County, GA

Cobb government, Acworth, Cobb & Douglas Public Health on Atlanta Business Chronicle healthiest employers list

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree public bodies in Cobb County have made the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Healthiest Employers list for 2021, plus the company owning the major hospitals in the county. The City of Acworth and Cobb & Douglas Public Health both made the list for medium employers with 100-499 employees, and Cobb County government landed on the large employers list for companies and organizations with 500-4999 employees.

